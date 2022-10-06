Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Hello Sunshine Partner on Reimagined Goldilocks and the Three Bears Feature Film

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), along with Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, today announced that they have partnered to develop a reimagination of the classic children's story, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The first feature from Hello Sunshine's Kids and Animation division, this modern take on a classic will lean into the title character as a powerful female protagonist. Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine's Head of Kids and Animation, Claire Curley, will executive produce the project alongside Build-A-Bear's Sharon Price John and Foundation Media Partners' Patrick Hughes. This is the first partnership between Hello Sunshine and Build-A-Bear, the global family-friendly branded toy and entertainment company.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them," says Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Price John. "You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept and I believe the success of Hello Sunshine is a proof-point of the potential of this project. We look forward to working with this best-in-class team and feel like this could be something very special."

"Over the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear has created a trusted fanbase rooted in family, personal connection, and storytelling with teddy bears, making them the perfect partner for this project," says Claire Curley, Hello Sunshine's Head of Kids and Animation. "We're excited to collaborate with them to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences."

"We are truly excited about partnering with the creative and dynamic team at Build-A-Bear. Our hope is for this collaboration to provide families a new way to experience and share the Hello Sunshine mission," added Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine.

Foundation Media Partners founder and CEO Patrick Hughes commented, "Build-A-Bear and Hello Sunshine are two major powerhouses. They boast the kind of influence and global reach that very few brands have. Their sensibilities also complement each other very well, and the story of Goldilocks is a natural product of that ideal brand marriage."

Build-A-Bear Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its memorable and unique 'build-your-own' retail concept, has been actively creating a variety of content while cultivating the right relationship for its big screen debut. In addition to the upcoming project with Hello Sunshine, the company has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners, including Honey Girls, Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO. Separately, the highly anticipated documentary from award-winning director Taylor Morden, which chronicles the compelling journey of Build-A-Bear's rise from a 1997 retail-tainment start-up, to a successful multi-million dollar public company, to its current evolution and digital transformation into a multi-generational, diversified, omni-channel organization that posted its most profitable year in 2021, is currently in post-production.

Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club and the newly launched RBC App. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on https://www.buildabear.com/ including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

