Deltek Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an “Outstanding Customer Service Experience”

This is the fourth year Deltek has earned the Certified Technology Service and Support distinction

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today they were named a recipient of the prestigious J. D. Power "Certified Customer Service Program" for providing an outstanding customer service experience. The J.D. Power recognition is based on exceeding the J.D. Power customer satisfaction global software benchmark and the successful completion of an operational audit across its support footprint.

J.D. Power customer satisfaction research evaluated factors in Deltek's performance including:

Usefulness of information provided to customers

Courtesy of Deltek's technical support representative

Knowledge of Deltek's technical support representative

Timeliness of resolving customer problems

Overall experience with Deltek's technical support team

"One of Deltek's core values is to lead with a customer-first approach and provide a best-in-class customer experience. We strive to do better year after year – and being recognized with this certification for the fourth time demonstrates our dedication to providing a better experience for our customers," said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, thanks to our customers and to J.D. Power for this recognition."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

