HealthWell Foundation to Moderate Copay Assistance Enforcement Trends Panel

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce that its Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, will moderate the Government Enforcement Trends Impacting Copay Assistance panel during the Copay, Reimbursement and Access Congress to be held October 12 – 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The panel will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT. Joining Mr. Klein for the discussion will be Matt Howatt, Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Augustine Ripa, Senior Counsel for Health Care Fraud, Fraud Section, Civil Division, U.S. Department of Justice, and Robert Clark, Esq., Managing Member, ClarkLaw PLLC.

During this timely discussion, panelists will address government oversight and enforcement trends to identify key areas of focus for patient access initiatives. If you will be attending the congress, either in-person or virtually, we hope you will join us for this informative session.

"We are pleased that the conference sponsors continue to recognize the significance of government enforcements related to charitable copayment assistance programs (CPAPs)," commented Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "The impact regulatory compliance has on the industry as a whole and, more importantly, on the patients who depend on CPAPs to access lifesaving medications they otherwise would not be able to afford, must always be paramount. Recent enforcement actions in the CPAP arena are a critical reminder of the legal requirements of efficient, transparent, and compliant operations and of the negative impact non-compliance places on patients."

To learn more about the Copay, Reimbursement and Access Congress, visit: https://informaconnect.com/copay-reimbursement-access. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

