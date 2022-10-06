INSTANT BRANDS DEBUTS PYREX® BEYOND JARS

Simplify meal prep with a new collection of airtight and leakproof containers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, a leader of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands designed to prepare and serve food, debuts the perfect meal prep solution for those constantly on the go. Whether used for salads, snacks, meals, or leftovers – Pyrex® Beyond Jars take the durable Pyrex® glassware you know and love and deliver a fresh new way to bring your favorite foods with you no matter what your day has in store.

Pyrex® Beyond Jars are offered in a 4-piece 16-ounce Snack Value Pack ($16) or 4-piece 32-ounce Meal Prep Set ($18), each with interchangeable lids. (PRNewswire)

Featuring specially designed interchangeable, airtight and leakproof lids, Pyrex® Beyond Jars keep food secure and fresh, with inner cups to keep foods separate. The versatile system provides the ultimate solution for meal preppers and individuals with an on-the-go-lifestyle. With all jars featuring the trusted Pyrex® glass, it means they are fully resistant to stains and food odors so they're ready to be used again and again.

"With professionals and families getting back into their fast-paced lifestyles, we wanted to deliver a one-stop-shop meal prep system that's catered to delivering on all of their meal prep needs while on the go," said Ben Gadbois, CEO of Instant Brands. "The Beyond Jars do just that, offering a compact and smart way to prep their favorite meals to bring along no matter what their day has in store for them."

The Pyrex® brand has had a place in hearts and homes for over 100 years, being passed down from generation to generation for good reason. Pyrex® Beyond Jars have taken their trusted name as the #1 brand in glass storage and introduced this innovative new way to cater to the way consumers are sharing food today.

Pyrex® Beyond Jars are offered in a 4-piece 16-ounce Snack Value Pack ($16) or 4-piece 32-ounce Meal Prep Set ($18), each with interchangeable lids. Available now at PyrexHome.com and Target. For more information on this launch, please visit PyrexHome.com or follow @PyrexHome on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

ABOUT INSTANT BRANDS

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

