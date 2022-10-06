Leviton Receives Two Gold Ratings in 2022 Cabling Installation and Maintenance Innovators Awards

The new FLX-1™ technology and VXC ™ Coupler and Plenum Assemblies recognized as innovative products

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that its new FLX-1™ technology and VXC™ Coupler and Plenum Assemblies were recognized among the best in the industry by the 2022 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The stellar third-party judging panel included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators, and managers with vast professional experience. Leviton was recognized with two Gold Level awards.

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Leviton on their Gold Level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance's Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the industry."

Leviton's VXC Coupler and Plenum Assemblies create a cost-effective method for terminating cables for wireless access points, video cameras, and other ceiling mounted devices. This Cat 6A rated assembly includes a VXC Coupler (also sold separately) that creates a durable connection without the need for punchdown or other proprietary tools. The assembly also includes a standard size plug and flexible stranded patch cable. The VXC Assembly is plenum-rated and can be used in riser and plenum applications.

To help installers, Leviton engineers developed FLX-1, an advanced polymer technology built into the cable jacket of select Berk-Tek plenum cables that improves flexibility, making cables easier to bend, less likely to kink, and less susceptible to installation stress. FLX-1 is available with LANmark™-SST Cat 6A UTP Cable, reduced diameter LM-RDT™ Cat 6A UTP Cable, and LANmark™-1000 Cat 6 UTP Cable.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

For over 20 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities, and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance, and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/levitonns.

