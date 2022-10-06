BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California - and How to Avoid them

Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

An educational discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California 

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid them
TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid them(PRNewswire)
TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid them

WHAT:

TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid them





Employment laws in California can be quite complex. Staying up to date and in compliance with these laws is a must for businesses operating in this state and is critical to avoiding missteps that may negatively impact your business. Watch as the experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner's Office deepen your understanding of key Wage and Hour laws and how to stay in compliance with them. Topics will include:





Overtime requirements, as well as other common wage and hour issues, for non-exempt employees


Nuances related to hours worked, pay days and pay periods


The different treatment of tips under California law


Deductions from wages


Record-keeping


Time-off-from-work statutes, including one providing time off for voting


Workplace postings and the challenges of remote work


And, more!




WHO:

Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet





Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California 




WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET




WHERE:

 Register to join the webinar.




About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-the-most-common-wage-and-hour-violations-in-california--and-how-to-avoid-them-301642470.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.