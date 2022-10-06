WATERFORD SHEDS LIGHT ON A NEW ERA WITH A FRESH CAMPAIGN AND FIRST EVER POP-UP STORE IN NYC

ICONIC CRYSTAL BRAND'S NEW CREATIVE DIRECTOR MELDS IRISH HERITAGE WITH CONTEMPORARY FLAIR IN A NEW AGE

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage crystal brand, Waterford, is ushering in a new era of the brand's iconic presence with the launch of its all-new creative campaign, aimed at evolving the 200-year-old brand into a new age of artistry. Following the appointment of Alice Bastin as Creative Director, the campaign wields a message of inclusivity, shattering antiquated misconceptions and instilling that crystal is meant to be enjoyed by all, no matter the occasion.

Bastin's previous roles at luxury fashion houses Chloé and Celine, as well as her most notable tenure as Head of Women's Leather RTW at Alexander McQueen, have uniquely positioned her to finesse this campaign with an innovative lens that melds her robust fashion background with Waterford's heritage, bringing crisp, pronounced and impactful visuals and messaging to the campaign.

"How I approach fashion is the same way I approach any creative project, including home décor, and now crystal," Bastin says of reimagining and honoring the brand's core identity. "Clarity and quality are both at the crux of Waterford's historic success, so those were natural concepts to influence this campaign. That meant introducing the same authenticity and a palpable sense of quality to the overall aesthetic and messaging in the execution of these images."

Bastin's mission to masterfully interlace Waterford's Irish beginnings with modern-day relevance is seamlessly executed through the campaign's stark black and white photography, shot by Irish photographer Seán McGirr. His refined eye effortlessly captures the Waterford essence in a new age, bringing Waterford's iconic Lismore collection to the forefront of fresh marketing.

The images themselves will be showcased in Waterford's Soho pop up, opening this October, all part of the brand's mission to reach a wider consumer base. "We've found that US consumers are constantly looking for ways to elevate life's everyday moments," says Sjoerd Leeflang, VP of Waterford's Business Unit. As a newfound manifestation of Waterford's three brand pillars, this will be Waterford's first standalone retail concept in the United States, equipped with a fully immersive experience that enables visitors to absorb the powerful elements and landscapes of Ireland, the brand's renowned heritage and craftsmanship, while celebrating past generational bonds. "As we begin to welcome consumers to our Waterford Soho pop-up, we are in a state of curiosity as to what will excite consumers most," says Robin Goad, Waterford's VP of Sales, Americas. "These in-person interactions are invaluable to us as we learn from them and are further enlightened by the opportunity to be connected to their Waterford stories both past and future."

For more information on the Waterford pop-up shop and other exciting launches, visit www.waterford.com and follow us on Instagram @waterford .

ABOUT WATERFORD

Waterford is the finest quality crystal sought after by collectors and connoisseurs around the world. Each piece of Waterford is watermarked with the word "Waterford," a signature indicating the name of the finest crystal in the world.

Embracing Irish heritage, craftsmanship, and spirit since 1783, Waterford is renowned for crystal of unrivalled brilliance and clarity. The finest quality crystal and elegant contemporary designs are coveted around the world, creating a sense of magic and feeling of discovery. Waterford was founded by brothers, William and George Penrose, with a vision to create the finest quality crystal for drinkware and home decoration. Today, more than two hundred years later, Waterford has a global reputation for creating crystal designs of immense beauty with each piece etched with Waterford as a mark of authenticity and quality.

ABOUT FISKARS GROUP

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have more than 350 own stores. We have 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2021 were EUR 1.3 billion.

We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. Read more: fiskarsgroup.com

