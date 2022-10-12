Art from Aspiring Female Designers to be Featured on Bounty paper towels

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brit + Co, in partnership with Procter & Gamble's Bounty, launched a National Design Competition to fuel the next generation of female artists and designers forward. Hundreds of designers submitted artwork. 8 finalists will see their work featured on the new Brit + Co and Bounty paper towel collection themed, A Clean Fresh Start, set to launch this Fall.

"Brit + Co was created to give women a daily spark of creativity, inspiration and education," said Brit Morin, Founder of Brit + Co and Selfmade. "Naturally, this partnership with Bounty is the perfect way to ignite that spark by providing an opportunity for the creatives in our community to level-up."

Of the 300+ artists and designer submissions, the team at Bounty chose 50 scholarship winners and of those 50, 8 artists were selected to have their artwork featured on Bounty Prints paper towels based on their unique designs and compelling artists' stories.

"This partnership just made complete sense," said Janette Yauch, Bounty Vice President. "Giving female artists the ability to use Bounty paper towels as a blank canvas to express themselves was a no brainer. We're thankful for the opportunity to partner with Brit + Co and for the artists who shared their work with us."

The collection of eight vibrant designs by these extraordinary artists can be found at a variety of retailers including Kroger, Meijer, Family Dollar and more!

"Being part of the Brit + Co and Bounty partnership took my art business to the next level. I grew as a technical artist, learned that I love the process of working with clients, and found the balance of being creative through making art and running a business," said Rachel Mercier, one of the 8 winners.

About Brit + Co & Selfmade

Founded by Brit Morin, Brit + Co is on a mission to give women the courage and creativity to live life at their fullest potential. Over the past nine years, Brit + Co has become one of the largest digital brands for women, now reaching an engaged community of over 115 million monthly users across its website and platforms. Following the success of Brit + Co, Morin and team created Selfmade's mission to create 1M+ emboldened female founders by 2030. Uniquely designed to engineer practical know-how and serendipity at every touchpoint, Selfmade is a platform like no other. For more information, visit www.tryselfmade.com .

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news .

