Bakersfield Jury Awards Car Accident Victim $8.1 Million for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury after State Farm Insurance Refuses to Pay $100,000 Policy Limits

KERN COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PARRIS Law Firm obtained an $8.1 million verdict on behalf of a woman who suffered a mild traumatic brain injury after being sideswiped at a stoplight by a negligent driver.

In 2017, the plaintiff was driving a Ford Flex in Rosamond, CA, when a driver ran a red light and t-boned the plaintiff while she was making a left-hand turn.

Leading up to trial, the Plaintiff made repeated requests that the defendant's insurance carrier, State Farm Insurance, pay the defendant's $100,000 policy limits. But State Farm refused to ever offer the defendant's $100,000 policy limits to settle the case. Indeed, two months before trial and after years of litigation, State Farm offered only $30,000 to settle the case.

"Throughout litigation and trial, State Farm's attorneys tried to minimize the severity of the crash, and argued that at most our client suffered a concussion that should have resolved within a few months," said attorney Jason P. Fowler of The PARRIS Law Firm. "The jury saw through the defendant's attempts and listened to the doctors and our client," Fowler added.

"The jury understood that our client had significant residual problems that required substantial future medical care," said attorney Ryan K. Kahl of The PARRIS Law Firm. "They saw the human losses our client suffered through no fault of her own," Kahl added.

The verdict includes $5,243,725.04 in future medical expenses, $250,000 in past non-economic losses, and $1,600,000 in future non-economic losses. It also includes $1 million in damages for the victim's husband.

The case is Kern County Superior Court, Case No. BCV-19-101566-JEB. Complaint available here.

