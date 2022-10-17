FIFA announces partnership with Globant to wide-ranging FIFA+ and multi-tournament agreement

Globant will be the Global Platform Supporter of FIFA+, leveraging the latest technologies to enhance the user experience on FIFA's game-changing digital platform.

The digital consultant and software development provider will support and sponsor flagship events as part of the multi-year deal, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Agreement also sees Globant become a FIFAe Series™ Global Sponsor in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA has struck a multi-year agreement with digital consultant and software provider Globant to supercharge the growth of the FIFA+ streaming platform and support football's flagship events, starting with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Globant will be the Global Platform Supporter of FIFA+, the game-changing digital destination launched earlier this year. As part of its responsibilities, Globant – which has 25,900 employees and a presence in 20 countries – will create new features and connected experiences for FIFA+ users while supporting the distribution of the platform.

In addition, the company will be a Regional Supporter of this year's FIFA World Cup™ in North America and Europe, as well as a Sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Globant will also be a FIFAe Series™ Global Sponsor in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and a worldwide Tournament Supporter of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024™, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024™, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025™ and FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™.

"Since its launch in April, FIFA+ has quickly established itself as the go-to platform for fans, as well as the digital home of FIFA events, including those that will be supported by Globant over the coming years," said Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer. "Through its multi-faceted support, Globant will play a vital role in accelerating the development of FIFA+ as a groundbreaking digital hub that inspires and engages football enthusiasts across the globe."

Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant, said: "We are proud to start working with FIFA to accompany them in their digital transformation process and continue propelling our goal of reinventing industries. This multi-year partnership transcends any specific competition and supports this sport in all of its expressions – women, men, esports and youth. We believe that unlimited voices bring unlimited power, and diversity is a pivotal factor for innovation."

Wanda Weigert, Globant's Chief Brand Officer, added: "We believe that technology can boost passion and elevate the sports experience. Participating in all these global competitions will allow us to connect with people from every corner of Earth and with beloved brands to support them in their reinvention paths."

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant