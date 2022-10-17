Smart Shopping App Karma Launches 'Pay with Karma,' Single Checkout from Top Brands

Industry-first AI-based embedded checkout saves consumers time and money shopping with different stores; Announces new innovative marketing campaign featuring reactions and reviews from 50 top influencers

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma , the fintech app that helps shoppers get what they want at the lowest price by scanning for coupons and getting price drop notifications, today announced the launch of its innovative payment feature, Pay with Karma. The new embedded checkout gives shoppers a simplified, one-swipe purchase point across different retailers with multiple payment options. When paying with Karma, online shoppers get the best deal available for their favorite items as they enjoy an easy and secure checkout.

Powered by top global payment providers such as Stripe, combined with proprietary technology, Pay with Karma features several different flexible payment options, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and interest-free installment plans. Once payment details are updated on the Karma platform, users no longer need to share their information with multiple shops and websites.

"The launch of Pay with Karma demonstrates our commitment to transforming the online shopping experience," said Jonathan Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Karma. "For the first time, online shoppers will be able to shop their favorite stores with a single pay point while also getting the lowest price possible. We are also giving shoppers more choices in their payments with the introduction of a buy now, pay later option, one of the most popular payment choices for Gen Z shoppers. We are proud to drive the future of online shopping."

Karma will reveal its new branding and Pay with Karma feature with a multi-channel, multi-market advertising, and a first-of-its-kind influencer campaign. Following the world premiere of Karma's first broadcast commercial on Karma's YouTube page on October 17th, 2022, some of the world's biggest influencers from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram will give genuine reviews for the commercial as if it was a TV series or a full-time feature film. The campaign will run across digital, social media, influencer marketing, and affiliate marketing channels.

"Karma is changing the way people shop online and giving consumers so many smart features that help them save major cash. It's just online shopping - but better," said Mor Pesso Eblagon, CMO at Karma. "Karma allows you to save whatever from wherever get price drops updates and pay the lowest price ever. Single. Time. We are all about creativity, so our new commercial was part of a whole "review campaign' – for the first time, more than 50 big influencers are going to give a genuine review and react to our commercial as if it's a tv show or a movie."

Pay with Karma adds to the company's state-of-the-art online app and browser extension, leveraging AI to alert shoppers to price and stock changes while applying coupons automatically to their carts. Karma recently announced it had reached more than four million shoppers on its platform as it continues to expand its offerings and partnerships with top retailers.

"Pay with Karma puts an emphasis on privacy and security. Shoppers do not need to share their payment details with different retailers or fill in their information for every purchase, which ensures a secure, fast, and convenient experience," added Friedman.

About Karma

Karma is an easy-to-use AI shopping tool that powers an automated smart shopping experience on users' laptops or smartphones to save them time and money. Following a simple free download, users start their online shopping journey. Karma lets you save items from any brand to one wishlist and get real-time back/out-of-stock and price drops alerts. It also automatically integrates and applies valid discount offers, coupons, and cash-back rebates from its 100K+ retail partners. For more information and to download Karma, visit www.karmanow.com .

For press inquiries please contact press@karmanow.com

View original content:

SOURCE Karma