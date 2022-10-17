UScellular Board of Directors Appoints Xavier D. Williams

Williams brings new perspective and extensive telecommunications experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Xavier D. Williams to serve on its board effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Williams replaces J. Samuel Crowley, who has served with distinction for 24 years.

Xavier D. Williams (PRNewswire)

"We believe good corporate governance involves ongoing review of Board composition, and we are delighted that Xavier will be joining our Board of Directors. With more than thirty years of experience in the telecommunications field, Xavier will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Board. We look forward to Xavier's contributions," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., UScellular Board chairman. "We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Crowley. Sam has provided sound advice and impeccable service to UScellular over many years."

Mr. Williams is currently CEO of Network Wireless Solutions, LLC (NWS) which provides structured cabling to the telecommunications industry. Mr. Williams has significant leadership experience in the telecommunications industry from his thirty years at AT&T, Inc., most recently as President, Public Sector & FirstNet, which included responsibility for a multi-billion dollar nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders. He has extensive B2B experience in addition to experience in sales, finance, strategy, product management, global operations and human resources. Mr. Williams has also worked in the technology industry and was CEO of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on providing secure managed cloud services, hardware, and software. Further, his background and attributes bring diversity to the Board. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh-Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.8 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,700 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2022. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation