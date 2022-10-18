DRFortress Announces Major Data Center Expansion to Meet Accelerated Demand for IT Services

The Honolulu-based facility will add 200 cabinets for a total of 800 cabinets by Q1 2023

HONOLULU, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRFortress , the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announced today that it has commenced construction for further expansion to its data center campus in Honolulu, helping to support the region's evolving technology needs. The new development will add 200 cabinets for a total of 800 cabinets available to lease and a space of nearly 65,000 square feet.

As Hawaii's digital hub and largest business network, the expansion will also provide new features to support the company's growing number of enterprise customers. This includes a customer training and conference room that can accommodate up to 40 people, two multi-purpose customer kiosks, and a coffee bar and snack area with available workstations. The spaces were built specifically for customers to host events or group trainings as well as serve as a secure business continuity office space in the case of an unexpected disaster.

"Our customers and the Hawaiian business community are always at the center of every decision we make, and this fourth facility expansion is no different," said Rosa White, Co-President and Founder of DRFortress. "These new additions to our campus enable our customers to continue operating at the highest levels while we simultaneously provide our comprehensive, state-of-the-art colocation and cloud solutions. For the last 16 years, we have invested in our flagship data center and seen exponential growth – we're excited to see what the future holds."

Since 2006 , the DRFortress data center has completed three expansions and grown its customer base, space and power capacity almost tenfold. Backed by a team with 100+ cumulative years of industry expertise, the Honolulu-based facility is the largest data center and cloud marketplace in Hawaii and is one of the most respected data center infrastructures in the U.S. DRFortress offers an unmatched footprint, service portfolio, experience, and skillset to deliver connectivity, cloud, CDN, and business continuity to Hawaiian businesses.

DRFortress is Hawaii's largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud computing services provider operating in Hawaii since 2006. Based in Honolulu, the DRFortress world-class data center facility is currently a 55,000+ square foot facility with 600 racks available for colocation. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii. In addition to hosting the largest commercial Internet Exchange in the state, DRFortress also offers Cloud Connect services with dedicated private connections to the leading global public clouds. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

