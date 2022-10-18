ERA REAL ESTATE CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM INTO Q4 2022 WITH NEW AFFILIATES, STRATEGIC M&As, KEY RENEWALS AND LAUNCH OF NEW WELLNESS INITIATIVE

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate , a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, continues its 2022 growth momentum with the addition of 12 new U.S.-based companies and two international master franchise agreements. Recently named one of 2022's Fastest Growing Franchises by Entrepreneur, the ERA® brand's value proposition continues to be reaffirmed, with 14 companies renewing franchise agreements with the brand. Additionally, this year, several ERA affiliated companies executed strategic mergers and acquisitions to create greater synergies, increase market share and expand service areas.

The ERA brand recently celebrated the network's continued expansion at Ignite 2022, its annual affiliated brokerage leadership conference held Oct. 12-14 in Miami, Fla. The strong focus on growth permeated throughout the three-day event as attendees took advantage of exclusive business planning workshops, industry thought leadership and gained deeper insight into the role marketing and branding plays in company and agent success.

During the conference, the ERA brand also announced its new wellness initiative, Prosper with Team ERA. This new multi-faceted program is designed to help affiliated brokers and agents prosper in all areas of life. Developed in partnership with wellness consultants, Prosper with Team ERA will offer insights and resources with the goal of helping real estate professionals make healthier decisions in their day-to-day work and life commitments. The program includes unique access to curated content, discounted group coaching programs and live webinars covering the topics of stress management, nutrition, exercise and sleep.

"For 50 years, ERA Real Estate has remained steadfast in our commitment to growth, innovation and collaboration," said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "Our vibrant culture, combined with the technology and resources to help build successful companies, gives our affiliates a strong competitive advantage. In a dynamic market, the brand also recognizes it is critical to ensure it serves the evolving needs of real estate entrepreneurs. Our wellness initiative is just one example of how we are educating, inspiring and motivating our network to carve a path forward to an exciting future."

Below is a list of recent new ERA Real Estate affiliates, renewals and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

New Companies

ERA Foster & Bond - Atlanta, Georgia

Coral Shores Realty ERA Powered - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

ERA Real Estate Modo - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Godwyn Realty ERA Powered - New Orleans, Louisiana

ERA Venture Real Estate - Eastern Tennessee

ERA Petkus Weiss Real Estate - Dayton, Ohio

ERA Next Level Real Estate - La Crosse County, Wisconsin

ERA Treanor Real Estate - Central Connecticut

ERA Shelman Realty - Northern Idaho

ERA Home 2 Home - Boise, Idaho

Graf Real Estate ERA Powered - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

PowerMark Properties ERA Powered - Biloxi, Mississippi

New Countries

ERA Uruguay

ERA Spain

Renewals

ERA Weeks & Browning Realty, Inc. – Montgomery, Alabama

ERA Chappell & Associates Realty – Clarksville, Tennessee

ERA The Real Estate Store – Imperial, California

ERA Martin & Associates – Chillicothe, Ohio

ERA Naper – Naperville, Illinois

ERA North Orange County – Yorba Linda, California

ERA Advantage Realty – Port Charlotte, Florida

ERA One Source Realty – Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

ERA Richmond Real Estate Service – Meadville, Pennsylvania

ERA Realty Central – Sparks, NV

ERA Boniakowski Real Estate – Green Brook, New Jersey

ERA American Towne Realty – Toms River, New Jersey

ERA Live Moore – Charlotte, North Carolina

ERA Landmark – Bozeman, Montana

Consolidations, mergers, acquisitions and roll-ins were key strategies for helping to fuel growth for existing ERA affiliated companies. Examples include:

ERA Dawson-Bradford, Co., Realtors, in Bangor, Maine , welcomed ERA Cousens Realty in Rockland and Camden, Maine , to expand service to approximately 50 miles of Coastal Maine.

ERA Brokers Consolidated in Utah and Nevada incorporated the operations of ERA Donahoe Realty in Temecula, Calif. , and ERA Colonial Real Estate in Austin and San Antonio, Texas to increase operational efficiencies across the combined companies.

Coral Shores Realty ERA Powered in Fort Lauderdale joined the brand in March of 2022, incorporating the business operations of Fort Lauderdale based ERA Infinity Properties at the time of affiliation. The company then merged with Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services ERA Powered in Tampa Bay , creating a Southern Florida regional brokerage.

Hunt Real Estate ERA expanded its Phoenix presence with a local acquisition.

First Service Realty ERA Powered in Miami rolled in a local office to increase market share.

ERA Realty Central in Sparks, Nevada , added a company in Reno .

ERA Real Solutions Realty bolstered its Cincinnati presence by rolling in a local competitor.

