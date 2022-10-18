Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services Announces Addition of Andy Blumenstock as Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services is excited to announce the addition of Andy Blumenstock to its enterprise valuation team. Mr. Blumenstock will serve as Managing Director in New York City and further the rapid growth of the firm's business valuation practice. He will provide valuation services to corporate clients and Alternative Investments managers involving Tax and Financial Reporting services, Portfolio Valuation, Strategic Valuation projects, and Transaction Opinions.

Throughout his 20+ year career, Mr. Blumenstock has provided valuation services across a broad range of industries, including the industrial products, life sciences, power and utilities, technology and telecommunications, retail, and consumer products sectors. He has a particular expertise in the equipment finance industry supporting private equity, hedge funds, and banks with their aircraft, shipping, trucking, and railcar lease investment portfolios. Mr. Blumenstock has focused on helping clients understand the intrinsic value of their businesses, both explicitly -- though discrete financial, tax, and investor reporting valuations -- and implicitly through consequential, decision-purposed capital allocation analyses.

"We're thrilled to have Andy join our enterprise valuation practice," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "Andy is a leader in the business valuation industry with very extensive technical expertise and an ability to inspire the trust and confidence of his clients. We are fortunate to have him play an important role in the growth of our valuation practice."

Before joining Hilco, Mr. Blumenstock was a Managing Director, Strategy and Transactions, at Ernst & Young where he led transaction teams supporting clients through acquisitions, divestitures, and related strategic transactions. He received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering with a concentration in Economics from Lehigh University. He is an Accredited Senior Appraiser in Machinery and a Chartered Valuation Surveyor.

About Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services:

Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (HEVS) provides a range of enterprise valuations services to businesses and their stakeholders. Our professionals advise companies, lenders, investors, counsel and other professional advisors, and fiduciaries on the realizable value of enterprises, financial instruments, and cash-generating assets in a broad range of matters, including M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, transaction opinions, intellectual property valuations, ESOPs, financial reporting and compliance, special situations, and tax matters. In addition to its core valuation services, HEVS provides disputes and litigation consulting services, including expert witness testimony, on valuation-related issues in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. HEVS is the business valuation affiliate of Northbrook, IL-based Hilco Global.

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

