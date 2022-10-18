Inter Becomes the Official Remittances Partner of New York City Football Club

The new partnership brings Inter a step forward in its journey to serving and providing US customers with an unmatchable experience

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter&Co (Nasdaq: INTR), a leading digital bank offering financial and non-financial services to more than 22 million customers in US and Brazil, announced today that it became an official new partner of the New York City Football Club (NYCFC).

The NYCFC is one of 28 teams that compete in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in US. As an Official Remittances Partner to NYCFC, Inter will offer unique fan experiences throughout the 2023 season. New York City is home to 6.5 million soccer fans, the largest base in US. With a talented contingent of Brazilian players in the First Team, including Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira, Thiago Andrade, Heber Araujo, and José Kléberson, NYCFC's partnership with the Brazilian-based company is the Club's latest tie to the Latin American country.

The partnership with NYCFC marks Inter's first major partnership in the US following the expansion of its offering in the country with the acquisition earlier in the year of a remittance fintech company and the transfer of its listing to NASDAQ in June.

Andres Gonzalez, NYCFC Vice President of Partnerships, said: "NYCFC is committed to increasing access to soccer to underserved communities. Similarly, our new partners at Inter are committed to making its services accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to partner with a global brand and like-minded company such as Inter."

Priscila Salles, CMO of Inter&Co, stated: "We are very excited to partner with the NYCFC, not only for what they represent as one of the leading MLS teams, but also as a way to connect more meaningfully with the Brazilian and Latino communities in the US. Our commitment to making money remittances affordable and accessible to everyone resonates deeply with NYCFC values of inclusion and community."

Inter's remittance business services are currently available for cross-border payments originating in the United States, Brazil and Canada to more than 60 destination countries. As part of its expansion, Inter is focusing on consolidating its remittances and cross-border payments for Brazilians living in the US and for those traveling abroad, as well as expanding to other underserved immigrant populations.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter's shares. Inter is a digital bank that simplifies people's lives, where everything is integrated into a single app. It was the first 100% digital Brazilian bank that also provided a free digital checking account. In Brazil, under the Inter brand, the company offers a complete suite of services in banking, investments, credit and insurance, in addition to a virtual mall that brings together the best brands and retailers. The company's US digital account, under the Inter Global brand, allows individuals and companies to make transfers in U.S. dollars quickly, safely and 100% online, as well as process payments from several international platforms. It also offers debit cards, gift cards with cashback, and ACH/Wire transfers to any account in the US, serving as a hub for the needs its customers have in a world without borders. Inter&Co is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker INTR.

About New York City Football Club

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). Since its inaugural season, the Club has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs the last seven consecutive seasons. In 2021, NYCFC won the MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. NYCFC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities; one of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in underserved NYC neighborhoods in five years.

