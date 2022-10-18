Rhovac board member resigns due to health reasons

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB (publ) announces today, October 18th 2022, that board member and co-founder Anders Ljungqvist is resigning from the board at his own request due to health reasons.

Gunnar Gårdemyr, chairman of the board, comments: "On behalf of the board, I would like to give a warm thank you to Anders for his decisive contributions in various roles in the company throughout the years. He has been an inspiration to all of us and it is regrettable but completely understandable that Anders is now forced to focus on his health and family and thus leaves the board's work".

