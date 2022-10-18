Ventech Solutions CDO Kathy Dass Receives Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions is proud to announce that Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) Kathrine Dass is a 2022 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award winner. Dass was selected by a panel of current and former government and industry leaders from across the federal IT sector.

Kathrine Dass, Ventech Solutions Chief Delivery Officer (PRNewswire)

The 5th Annual Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Awards recognizes women creating impact, leading organizations and directing mission-focused strategic programs across the federal civilian, federal health, military health, technology and consulting community.

At Ventech Solutions, Dass is a key member of the leadership team, providing vision, strategy and passion to more than 400 staff. She helps drive transformational change focused on velocity, quality and cost-effectiveness. Since joining Ventech Solutions in 2017, Dass has spearheaded initiatives that have resulted in millions of dollars of revenue in new awards, the growth of several long-standing projects and AWS Government Competency for the organization.

"I am honored to be recognized—along with so many other women leaders in this field—as a recipient of 2022 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership award," said Dass. "As women, we have a commitment to each other, and I believe together, our leadership will make an impact in the health IT field."

Dass' leadership and deep understanding of health care technology integration are integral to Ventech Solutions and help to support the national health care system. Ventech Solutions is proud to celebrate Dass' achievements and recognition.

"Kathy has served as a role model and is a true example of what we value at Ventech Solutions. She leads and inspires teams that drive change—positively impacting our clients and the communities they serve," said Tonia Bleecher, Chief Executive Officer for Ventech Solutions. "We are thrilled to celebrate Kathy's achievements and the achievement of women leaders across the health IT community. Diverse backgrounds, experiences, and ideas are essential to the success of the clients we support and those impacted by their services."

Awardees will be honored during the 5th Annual Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Conference, to be held in person at The National Press Club from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and healthcare solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

For more information, contact Media Relations at media@ventechsolutions.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ventech Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ventech Solutions, Inc.