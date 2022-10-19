Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Exclusive Article" App

New Link In Bio App Allows Anyone to Write and Monetize Written Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and any other Social Media Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful e-commerce for social media, today announced the launch of Exclusive Article, a new app that allows creators to monetize written content and articles by locking it behind a paywall.

Exclusive Article on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Exclusive Article offers lets anyone lock written content that followers have to pay to unlock. The app offers support for robust formatting, images, and URL linking all within the app. Creators can write and edit content in Exclusive Article—blog posts, articles, recipes, etc—from anywhere on the web. Followers can then seamlessly preview and purchase the premium content directly from the creator's Link in Bio.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful ecommerce platform built for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and every other social media platform. With hundreds of free mini-apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, Koji gives anyone on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to sell more on social media. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Exclusive Article on the Koji App Store

The Ultimate Guide to Koji's Exclusive Article App

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji