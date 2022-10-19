FERRIS® INTRODUCES 300S ZERO TURN

Premium, commercial-grade features made accessible

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Mowers is taking the four-point suspension that made them a favorite among lawn contractors and making it available in an entry-level zero turn mower, the new Ferris 300S.

What makes the Ferris 300S a standout offering in the entry-level zero turn category is its coil-over shocks suspension, available on the rear for the 42" deck option and stepping up to four-point suspension in the 48" and 52" deck options. This patented suspension system eases the impact on the operator of uneven terrain, making it possible for them to mow longer and feel better.

The new addition to the Ferris line-up features a fully fabricated steel mower deck. The durable mower deck combines with a pivoting front axle, and ball bearings in the castor spindle to ensure durability and a quality cut for years to come. The Ferris 300S is powered by a Briggs & Stratton® PXi OHV V-twin engine.

"The Ferris 300S is a fantastic option for users looking for a zero turn at an accessible price point that doesn't skimp on commercial-grade features and offers the suspension found on our higher-priced models," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "We're confident that users will appreciate both the cut quality and comfort of the unit not found on competitive models in this range."

