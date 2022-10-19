Innovations Promise to Reshape Mobile Power Generation

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies and ANA form a strategic alliance and introduce a new mobile power-generation revolution.

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies and Alliance North America (ANA) Inc. announce a new strategic business alliance to bring much-needed innovation to a nation focused on lowering fuel consumption, reducing carbon footprints and enhancing hybrid power generation. The result: the Energy Boss™ mobile power unit.

Energy Boss combines advanced mobile diesel generators with industrial energy storage to create hybrid units, allowing users to cut fuel consumption by up to 80% (depending on site load and operating hours) and meet ever-more-stringent ESG and carbon output goals, all while increasing the return on capital equipment investments. The Energy Boss product line combines next-generation touch-screen operator interfaces with intuitive and user-friendly graphics, GPS asset tracking, cloud-based 24/7 monitoring, data collection and many other features as built-in standards to deliver performance that has never existed before.

This unique business alliance combines SPOC Grid Technologies' expertise in inverters and industrial battery systems with ANA's strong market position and experience in mobile power generation to create a revolutionary hybrid product. This strategic partnership will help users significantly reduce their fuel consumption (by as much as 80 percent in some applications). In addition to cutting operating costs, it allows users to also slash CO 2 emissions, a necessity given regulatory and investor pressures to do so.

"The pressure to cut fuel burn, emissions and costs is driving the innovation behind Energy Boss," Robert Mason, CEO of SPOC Grid Technologies, said. "Hybridization, combining our inverter technology with ANA's leading portable generators, has the potential to drive a new era of global electrification, fueled by innovations in hybrid power solutions. Our power-conversion electronics (inverters) lie at the center of Energy Boss, allowing us to create benefits for end users never before possible."

"A shared belief in the power of innovation led to this alliance with SPOC Grid Technologies," Mike Niemela, CEO of ANA, said. "Our alliance has been effective, resulting in joint patent applications and an entirely new line of thinking that promises to disrupt our entire industry."

Kevin Day, President of ANA, added to those thoughts: "Energy Boss is a first-of-its-kind product, an innovation that promises to significantly alter the mobile power landscape. Certainly, there is a great appetite in the market for innovations that allow customers to reduce their costs, increase their profitability and protect the environment."

About SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc. and Alliance North America, Inc.

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures innovative, high-performing industrialized power-conversion equipment and energy storage systems utilizing inverter technologies. SPOC Grid offers clients expertise in hybrid power conversion and energy systems for grid-connected, off-grid, island, marine and a variety of other operations. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPOC Automation. For more information about SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., visit spocgrid.com .

ANA , Inc. is an innovation leader in mobile power-generation solutions. ANA's engineered power solutions continue to disrupt a market pressed to find solutions that meet increasing on-site power needs while reducing diesel fuel burn and slashing carbon emissions. ANA is the exclusive North American supplier of AIRMAN generators and air compressors, MAC3 pneumatic air tools and ANA's exclusive SmartLoad bank system and the revolutionary line of Energy Boss hybrid energy storage systems. We Make Your World Easier by answering the phone, understanding your needs and taking ownership to provide you with solutions. For more information about ANA, visit anacorp.com.

