MOFT Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the latest listing of MOFT token (Mobius Strip Finance). With this addition, XT aims to offer a wide range of unique tokens to its users, while supporting MOFT to reach out to a larger global community.

Users can effortlessly trade MOFT tokens on the XT trading platform. The tokens act as a collateral for lending and borrowing purposes. Users also have the privilege to stake the tokens and use them to trade NFT assets.

About the MOFT token

Mobius Strip Finance's utility token, MOFT, is deployed on Binance Smart chain as a BEP-20 token. MOFT tokens can be used as collateral on their DeFi Lending platform for interest-free loans, leveraging features, a store of value for game assets, distributed as treasure & rewards for game asset valuation, and the preferred currency and membership system for the NFT marketplace.

About Mobius Strip Finance

Mobius Strip Finance was launched as a hybrid gaming ecosystem which supports integrating in-game NFT assets into a decentralized borrowing and lending platform. It is also the first lending platform that has a leveraging feature for interest reduction and interest-free loans for the users of the native MOFT tokens.

The platform focuses on developing technologies that would further encourage the adoption of DeFi technologies with a lending/borrowing feature. This would also make it easier for user onboarding while providing them with an easy experience without having to own multiple wallets.

The expansion plans of the Mobius Strip Finance ecosystem includes the integration of governance mechanism, integration of fiat interface and payment gateway, development of a P2P marketplace and the development of a mobile app.

Website: https://mobius-finance.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Mobiusfinance1

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com