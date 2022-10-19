Study Finds Most IT Leaders Leave Risky Unstructured Data Exposed

Attribute Primary Data Breach Risk to Structured Data

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT decision makers believe structured data poses the biggest data governance challenge to their organizations, according to a new study conducted by Congruity360 and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

85% of organizations will increase investment in data governance technologies over the next 12-18 months. (PRNewswire)

Congruity360 and ESG surveyed 376 IT and business decision makers currently responsible for governance technologies, processes, and programs used to manage their organizations' data.

"We found that a staggering 65% of IT decision makers believe structured data is their biggest data governance challenge," said Mari DiBenedetto, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Congruity360. "Only 34% of respondents believe unstructured data is their most significant data governance hurdle, indicating there is room for significant improvement in the management of risk data residing in unstructured sources."

Research shows 46% of organizations will make a significant investment in data classification technologies over the next 12-18 months to fortify data governance strategies. Additionally, organizations are now more likely to delete data than ever before, primarily because of increasingly demanding privacy regulations rolling out across North America. The overwhelming need for a central data governance platform to classify data, expose hidden risk in unstructured data, and intelligently inform governance methodologies is clear.

The Strategic and Evolving Role of Data Governance, Congruity360's eBook detailing the findings of this study, considers the benefits and challenges of data governance initiatives, establishes the current state of deployments, identifies gaps, and highlights future expectations within the market.

Congruity360 will close the knowledge gap spanning enterprise data best practices, modern data governance strategies, and how to proceed with sophisticated data classification in an increasingly regulated and litigious world in an upcoming webinar on November 7, 2022, hosted by DiBenedetto and Vinny Choinski, Senior Analyst at ESG. Register for the webinar to discuss how IT leaders can utilize this study's findings to advocate for proactive and ongoing data classification, walk through a step-by-step implementation guide, and overall remove the shroud of darkness from the risky unstructured data many enterprises are hesitant to manage.

