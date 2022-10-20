Deanna Franklin joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

GILROY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) headquartered in Gilroy, CA announced today that Deanna Franklin has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager.

"We are so excited to bring Deanna Franklin back to her home town of Gilroy as a Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager. Having lived in the community for over 22 years, Deanna knows and understands the needs of the business we serve. Her extensive contact list partnered with her knowledge of the loan process made the decision to bring her in as part of the Pinnacle Bank team a win-win situation. I am looking forward to partnering with Deanna to continue to grow and serve the local businesses in South County," stated Tony Marandos, Regional President.

Ms. Franklin began her banking career with West America Bank in Fresno before moving to Gilroy and joining South Valley National Bank as an AVP, Small Business Loan Officer. In 2005, she joined Rabobank where she rose to VP, Business Relationship Banker. Prior to joining Pinnacle Bank, she was working in Monterey County at 1st Capital Bank. Ms. Franklin graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and completed a master-level extension program at Pacific Coast Banking School. Ms. Franklin currently resides in Gilroy.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to be working as part of the Pinnacle Bank team, and to be back working in my hometown community of Gilroy. Pinnacle Bank offers more than just banking services; they care about their clients and I am looking forward to being a part of a bank that focuses on their needs and giving back to the community. It warms my heart to be a part of an organization like Pinnacle Bank," stated Ms. Franklin.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

