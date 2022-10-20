EPAM Continuum Recognized as a 2022 Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine

Recognition highlights EPAM Continuum's ability to seamlessly integrate the growth of its consulting capabilities and engineering execution to drive value and competitive advantage for global customers

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Continuum, the integrated business, experience and technology consulting practice of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), today announced it has been recognized by Consulting Magazine as a Top 26 Fastest Growing Firm for 2022 — ranking #16, moving up two positions in two years — recognizing EPAM's global leadership in strategic advisory consulting and software engineering services.

As a top global consultancy firm, the Company provides its enterprise customers, across a myriad of industries, with solution-agnostic integrated consulting services and engineering capabilities to tackle the most complex business problems and deliver accelerated solutions at scale.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Consulting Magazine for the growth of EPAM Continuum's consulting capabilities, and our ability to integrate strategic advisory and engineering strength to drive value for our global customers," said Elaina Shekhter‎, SVP, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, EPAM. "The strategic focus we place on integrated consulting and engineering delivery, in the earliest phases of advisory work, enables us to support our customers with the efficiencies and speed-to-market that result from networked and integrated teams."

Acting as EPAM's consulting arm, EPAM Continuum helps global clients stay competitive and expand their innovation capabilities through the development of products, services and experiences. One way this is done is through EPAM Continuum's Made Real Lab, a dedicated collaborative workspace where the Company's vast network of creators, innovators, engineers and designers engage vigorously in an iterative prototyping methodology to develop products that enhance customer experiences — to bring to life ideas that clients and consumers can touch, feel and experience for the first time. EPAM combines its strong engineering heritage with integrated business, experience and technology consulting under EPAM Continuum to deliver solutions that turn complex business challenges into business opportunities.

Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms list honors global thriving consulting firms of all sizes and sectors and ranks organizations by their rate of revenue growth over the past three years. In fiscal year 2021, EPAM achieved an industry leading year-over-year reported growth rate of 41.3%, realizing a 3-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. EPAM's integrated consulting, agile approach and engineering heritage helps the Company deliver results at scale.

About EPAM Continuum

EPAM Continuum is the integrated business, experience, and technology consulting network within EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM Continuum's diverse, integrated consulting teams apply a Systems Thinking mindset to get to the heart of our clients' increasingly complex business challenges. Our business, experience, technology and data consultants work together to create holistic solutions that achieve meaningful, sustained impact for businesses, their employees and customers. Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm in 2022.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the invasion of Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

