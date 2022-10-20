THE FINE ART AUCTION CHANNEL REBRANDS TO BECOME THE FIRST-EVER GLOBAL MULTI-PLATFORM DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL DEDICATED TO THE ARTS

A NEW LOOK. A NEW EXPERIENCE.

ART REDEFINED AND REIMAGINED

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Art Auction, which currently broadcasts on AVC , and served as the leader in fine art sales through television for over a decade, has announced its relaunch as a global multi-platform entertainment channel. The channel has achieved global reach, acquiring millions of viewers through its current broadcast television partners (AVC), as well as its Fine Art Auction livestream and newly-developed digital platforms across YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest and all proprietary major media platforms.

The Fine Art Auction Logo (PRNewswire)

"Today we are pleased to announce the re-launch of The Fine Art Auction. We have re-imagined how to leverage our global leadership on broadcast TV to now expand to a fully digital global livestreaming platform. I am pleased our brand promise of Entertainment, Education, and Amazing Fine Art will now be distributed around the world and across all social media platforms. Join us for this journey." P.J. Lynch, CEO

In its status broadcasting on AVC, The Fine Art Auction Channel has already become the preferred platform of choice for art enthusiasts everywhere to find and acquire the art they love. Showcasing more than 150 select works of art each week and co-hosted by world-renowned Celebrity Auctioneers and Presenters Ray Taylor, Mitch Carter, Richard English, Lucy Cowley and Rachel Gualtieri, the Fine Art Auction has enabled audiences globally to become an integral part of the artistic and cultural movement that is The Fine Art Auction Channel.

The Fine Art Auction Channel has just launched on Australian 10 Network: Gecko: Live Friday through Monday 9 pm-1am AEST.

The Fine Art Auction Channel expands its reach to become a global art experience on broadcast television, across all streaming platforms, and on any device of choice so that viewers everywhere can enjoy the program from the comfort of, quite literally, anywhere they choose.

The new channel's mission is to offer unparalleled live art auction, art acquisition opportunities, live experiences with celebrity artists, original series and other entertainment and educational programming: all from the comfort and safety of home or your chosen environment. With immersive content, art-buying leadership and expert advice, the Fine Art Auction Brand will illuminate the future of art Collection and programming in the digital-first, engage anywhere world and inspire millions of additional viewers to engage with the art world.

There is no other channel that exists in the world bringing the variety of art-immersed content that The Fine Art Auction offers. In its relaunch, the Fine Art Auction revolutionizes how the world engages with Art, premiering an innovative presence for the new era of Entertainment programming. It presents to viewers the most significant contemporary and urban artists of our time, as well as the most-important 20th and 21st Century artists and the venerable masters, Viewers can tune in to an array of artistic entertainment content - from live auctions to in-studio artists' appearances and video features narrated by art experts and curators throughout the world. From the Contemporary Icons of Street Art to the revered 20th Century Masters: we deliver ART EXPERIENCES.

In its new identity, The Fine Art Auction continues its charitable commitment to providing programs that foster emerging artists and raise awareness in creating philanthropic initiatives for communities in need, while addressing crises, recognizing worldly heroes, and utilizing cultural and artistic capital to help those in need.

