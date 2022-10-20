HealthLynked Presents at FLAACOs Conference in Orlando, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), ("HealthLynked" or the "Company") a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, announced that HealthLynked presented at the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) conference in Orlando held from October 17-19.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO, presented on "Precision Medicine for the Masses." Dr. Eduardo Maristany, a physician and Co-Director at The Naples Center for Functional Medicine, a HealthLynked subsidiary, also made a keynote speech called "The Future of Better Outcomes - Precision Medicine for All."

Precision medicine has historically been focused on cancer treatments and genomics, determining what treatments will work for a particular patient.

The future of personalized healthcare is the focus of the HealthLynked Network and related applications that allow patients to connect to their healthcare providers and stay informed regarding their specific healthcare needs.

Dr. Dent stated: "This is the second year I have participated in the FLAACOs conference. It is interesting to see the trends in healthcare related to payors and ACOs. The traditional payor market is looking at ways to manage cost and engage both providers and patients in the financial cost of care. HealthLynked offers many solutions to improve care and reduce cost, and the FLAACOs conference is a great place to develop strategic partnerships with key players in healthcare delivery."

About Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs):

FLAACOs is the premier professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. FLAACOs is bringing together organizations that drive providers to work together to increase quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. Driven by shared savings payment arrangements developed by both government and private sector payors, FLAACOs is witnessing and driving the fast growth of value-based models.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling , and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov .

