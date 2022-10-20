Kovacich Snipes Johnson Reestablishes Nationally Recognized Trial Firm in Great Falls

Attorneys have achieved significant verdicts, settlements in high-profile, important cases

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most successful law firms in Montana has re-established its independent legal practice after a two-year affiliation with another firm.

Kovacich Snipes Johnson, P.C., based in Great Falls, has finalized an amicable separation from another law firm with offices in Billings and Helena and has launched a new website and practice under its former name.

"Despite the best of intentions from everybody, it became clear that we could gain greater personal and professional fulfillment and serve our clients better under our earlier structure," says firm partner Mark Kovacich. "We wish the best to our former partners and look forward to the new opportunities available in the thriving business climate of our great state."

Mr. Kovacich and his fellow partners Ben Snipes and Ross Johnson have a combined 40 years of legal experience representing clients in serious personal injury litigation and workplace accident claims, as well asbestos and toxic exposure cases. The firm's attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements for clients, with trial outcomes that include a $40 million verdict in an environmental contamination case and a $65 million verdict on behalf of 24 Montana family farms in a business-related dispute.

"As most of our residents have seen, Montana has experienced an unprecedented growth in population and business activity in recent years," says Mr. Kovacich. "An unfortunate byproduct of that expansion is the corresponding increase in serious workplace and construction site accidents as well as injuries from trucking and automotive crashes. No firm is better prepared to take on those cases and seek justice for individuals and their families."

During the past three decades the award-winning attorneys of Kovacich Snipes Johnson, P.C. have been aggressive advocates for individuals injured due to the negligence of others throughout the state of Montana. The firm has a reputation for taking on the toughest cases and going up against some of the largest corporations in the nation. For more information, please visit https://justicemt.com/

