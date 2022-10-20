Spatial Labs Announces LNQ Marketplace and Second Drop of Sold-Out "Hardwear"

The leading Web3 innovation studio will further shape the "phygital" frontier for total interconnectivity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Labs (sLABS), founded by 25-year-old digital architect Iddris Sandu, creators of The Wearable Internet, debuts the LNQ Marketplace, a decentralized retail ecosystem that aims to redefine how we buy, own, and sell products in the physical and digital worlds. Every item on the LNQ Marketplace is embedded with LNQ's groundbreaking blockchain-enabled LNQ One Microchip, providing buyer and seller authentication and offering complete transparency into a product's lifecycle. By transforming physical products into digital passports in the Metaverse, LNQ is bringing much-needed real world utility, traceability, and innovation to the Collectibles space.

Backed by Jay-Z's venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners, the LNQ Marketplace follows on the heels of LNQ's Gen One Hardwear apparel launch in May at the first Spatial Labs Keynote event. Consciously designed in the heart of Los Angeles, hero items of the collection include the Gen One Sweater ($499), a double-lined sweater designed in partnership with color authority Pantone and available in six custom colors, and the Cloud Gen One Clog ($250), made of 100% recycled materials and designed in partnership with sustainable footwear brand, Ales Grey.

The newest addition to LNQ's ecosystem of blockchain-enabled clothing is 'Orbs by Spatial Labs', an exclusive drop offering of 1 of 1 Collectibles. Each Orb purchased in the LNQ Marketplace corresponds to a garment with an identical, custom designed Orb displayed on the front. By scanning the Orb, users can view an exclusive AR experience unique to their specific Orb. Orb garments, similar to Gen One Hardwear, also provide access to real-life events, live streamed video experiences, private ticketed events, and future keynote conversations powered by Spatial Labs. The new drop represents the future of physical and digital convergence, as they can be worn physically and utilized digitally for total interconnectivity.

"LNQ is built on the idea of creating real-world utility, and creating products that provide a fully immersive experience," said Iddris Sandu, Founder of Spatial Labs. "We were thrilled with the consumer response to our first Gen One Hardwear drop, and with the launch of the LNQ Marketplace, we are excited to give our community a decentralized space to further connect and bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds."

After signing into the LNQ Marketplace, users are prompted to create an Aura or a digital representation, which can be customized with a Pantone-curated skin tone, hair color, clothing and more. The LNQ Marketplace is designed to act as a digital extension of each user's physical collection of blockchain-enabled clothing. Items can be embedded with links to community-based platforms like Discord, Spotify, and Instagram. When the LNQ Hardwear One Chip is scanned, a playlist, picture, profile, or additional media will be opened, showcasing the owner's unique interests and tastes to bond and make offline connections.

The new LNQ Marketplace is intentionally designed to empower a new secondary marketplace model beyond the traditional digital and physical framework. Users can purchase, trade, and sell products by connecting their crypto wallet and converting Polygon tokens to LNQ tokens, a stablecoin tied to USD. Through this circular retail economy, brands will be able to gain full visibility into how consumers are interacting with their items and users can view a product's ownership and purchase history. With the launch of LNQ Marketplace, LNQ is providing an unprecedented level of access and authentication in both the physical and digital worlds.

The LNQ Marketplace is currently available for iOS mobile devices and can be downloaded through the App Store. For more information on the LNQ ecosystem, visit thewearableinternet.com .

About Spatial Labs (sLABS)

Spatial Labs (sLABS) is a leading Web3 innovation studio focused on building the software infrastructure that will allow brands and consumers to connect their physical products purchases to forms of digital utility in ways that have never been achieved before. The company's first project LNQ, an innovative state-of-the-art blockchain-enabled hardware platform, was publicly launched in 2021. LNQ aims to make the metaverse more accessible and provide creators with decentralized tools to engage with their communities through LNQ's proprietary, real-time processing stack. Founded by conscious technologist and entrepreneur Iddris Sandu, sLABS is committed to driving radical innovation at the intersection of technology, culture, and design to revolutionize the future of human experience. For more information on Spatial Labs (sLABS), visit www.slabs.one/ .

