With a Celebrity's Successful Breast Cancer Treatment in the Spotlight, NJ Imaging Provider Strives to Make Proactive Screenings Universal

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage women to protect their health with regular breast cancer screenings, the breast imaging specialists at Princeton Radiology say it is difficult to imagine anything more compelling than the story a nationally renowned journalist shared recently.

"The findings of her mammogram, which was six months late, led to a breast ultrasound and biopsy confirming early-stage breast cancer," noted Christopher Ananian, M.D., breast imaging specialist with Princeton Radiology, serving Central and Northern New Jersey.

"Her successful treatment underscores the importance of early detection," Dr. Ananian added. "And the appearance of detectable disease less than two years after her previous mammogram shows that annual, on-time screenings are crucial."

Long before the journalist shared her story, Princeton Radiology was increasing support for early detection, making SmartMamm™ a standard for annual screenings. SmartMamm™ enhances early detection with 3D mammography and, at no additional charge, includes a lifetime risk assessment, a breast density report, and personalized recommendations for higher-risk patients.

Princeton Radiology also harnesses technology to ensure that recommendations for additional exams, when needed, are more standardized and easier to understand. In addition, the practice applies a software solution to identify mammography patients who are overdue for recommended exams, so that they can be contacted by a care support professional.

"We are striving to encourage proactive care for every patient, especially those at higher risk," said Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology. "The goal is to make this early detection and successful treatment experience universal."

About Princeton Radiology Associates

For more than 60 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. With 40 board-certified and sub-specialized radiologists providing services at 10 imaging centers and two hospitals, Princeton Radiology is committed to providing patients and referring physicians with expert consultations and the latest technology and treatments available—including PET/CT, Quiet MRI, and Extremity MRI—all delivered by highly skilled, courteous staff in a comfortable setting. Princeton Radiology's services are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Through the attentive care Princeton Radiology provides to patients before, during, and after every examination, Princeton Radiology has gained the respect of referring physicians, the trust of patients, and a prominent place in the community. For more information, please visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com.

Contact:

Princeton Radiology

Angela Vanzino, Marketing Specialist

(732) 821-5563 x1233

SOURCE Princeton Radiology

View original content:

SOURCE Princeton Radiology