Health Union to Present Poster on IBS, Quality of Care at American College of Gastroenterology's Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the leader in social health, has been accepted to present research about irritable bowel syndrome symptom control, relationships with healthcare professionals and perceived quality of care at the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology, also known as ACG 2022. The research, in the form of a poster titled "IBS Patients Report a Lack of Symptom Control, HCP-Prescribed Options," will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 25.

Leveraging findings from Health Union's IBS In America 2020 survey of 1,930 people living with irritable bowel syndrome, the research aimed to better understand how people living with the condition who report a lack of symptom control perceive their quality of care and relationships with healthcare professionals.

The research reveals that 40% of survey respondents considered their condition severe and 55% considered their IBS moderate. Despite the availability of various IBS treatments, only 12% of survey respondents felt their IBS was under control with their current treatment plan. Respondents who considered their IBS under control were more likely than those who didn't to report satisfaction with the care received from their HCP and to say their HCP clearly explains treatment options.

The research authors are Health Union's Samantha Costa, director of community development; Shayna Yeates, associate director of community development; and Amanda Lipski, associate director of insights engagement and operations.

In addition to being presented in person, the poster will also be available via the conference's virtual ePoster Hall, along with a three-minute narration.

ACG 2022 brings together the top gastrointestinal professionals from around the world to communicate the latest clinical information on timely topics in gastroenterology and hepatology. The conference - a hybrid event this year with both in-person and virtual attendance options - runs Oct. 21-26 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

