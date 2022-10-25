Everest Group Names Access Healthcare a "Leader" in Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle, process automation, and information technology services, announced that Everest Group named the company a "Leader" in its Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Medical coding involves assigning industry-standard codes to diseases, injuries, treatments, and procedures. As the common language between payers and providers, medical coding drives accurate billing and reimbursements and provides insights into care quality. As the market shifts from fee-for-service to value-based care models, the adoption of telehealth, and remote patient monitoring, the complexity of the medical coding process is increasing. With the aging population and consequent rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, medical coders are in increased demand and short supply in the US, leading to increased adoption of outsourcing.

"We are proud of the recognition as a "Leader" in Medical Coding Operations by the Everest Group. Our goal is to deliver coding services to free providers time to focus on delivering high-quality care. I am grateful to our HIM and Coding team for their focus on supporting our clients through the pandemic and then scaling up to address the multi-year labor shortage," said Anurag Jain, Chairman, and CEO of Access Healthcare.

Access focuses on bringing technology-enabled transformation to healthcare providers and reducing administrative costs by utilizing automated workflows and a robotic process automation engine, echo. The company has strategically invested in autonomous and computer-assisted coding (CAC).

"Administrative costs account for over 17 cents on every dollar spent in the healthcare industry, and Medical Coding accounts for a large portion of these costs. Our tech-led approach, deep domain knowledge, continuous innovation, and global delivery enable our clients to reduce the costs of collections. Through the challenging pandemic phase and after, our team has emerged as a trusted partner, respected for our knowledge, commitment, process rigor, and technical capabilities. I thank all our team members for their commitment and our customers for their continued trust in us," says Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare's coding capabilities include inpatient (IP/DRG), outpatient, pro-fee, emergency department, risk adjustment (HCC), and home health coding. We support our clients by establishing and running coding outsourcing programs, covering backlogs and overflows, supporting facility and physician-specific CDI initiatives, and enabling process standardization and system migrations.

