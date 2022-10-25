HELLAS CONSTRUCTION BRINGS ROARING SUCCESS TO GRAVETTE LIONS WITH NEW FOOTBALL, BASEBALL/SOFTBALL FIELDS

GRAVETTE, Ark., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mighty Gravette Lions are ready to roar as the black & orange took the field in multiple sports this season. Hellas brings a new level of safety and superior play with Matrix Helix® turf at Gravette High School for football and Major Play® synthetic turf for baseball and softball fields.

"Our girls can count on consistent hops in both the infield and outfield" Gravette H.S. Softball Coach Samantha Luther

Hellas crews arrived in May of 2022 and completed construction for all three fields three months later in August. Matrix turf with Helix technology has spiral shaped monofilament fibers and shape memory. The curled fibers are resilient, stable and the fibers bounce back after use to secure the infill, prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf is tufted into a triple-layer backing to secure the fibers in place. Matrix Helix is trusted by eleven NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities.

Major Play turf delivers consistent and predictable ball response. The shock-absorbent field of play allows for consistent hops and is a long-lasting investment. Gravette High School Assistant Athletic Director Jared Schoonover says, "We are overly pleased here at Gravette. Everything from the aesthetics to the shadowed numbers, to the alternating panels, to the way the orange color pops, this Matrix Helix synthetic turf has a very natural look." "The Major Play turf has been the icing on the cake," says Schoonover, who is also the Assistant Principal at Gravette. "From the bounce of the ball, the play on the turf has been great so far," adds Schoonover.

The Gravette outfield on the baseball field is sod grass, but the entire infield play area including from around the backstop to the dugouts is turf. The entire softball field is Major Play synthetic turf. "Our girls can count on consistent hops in both the infield and outfield," says Gravette Head Softball Coach Samantha Luther. The Gravette Lions logo along with alternating dark and light green color panels makes the softball field stand out. Hellas crews also installed Extra-innings pads around the home plate and pitching areas to increase turf longevity in high wear areas for both softball and baseball fields.

Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf for 11 NFL teams. AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), NRG Stadium (Houston Texans), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers). In addition to the Cowboys, Texans and Raiders, Hellas' Matrix Helix turf is also installed at the following NFL indoor practice facilities including the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Gravette High School is a comprehensive public high school located in the fringe town of Gravette, Arkansas, United States. The Lions are in class 4A, region 7 with student athletes participating in football, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, track, band, and cheer. The school provides secondary education for students in grades 8 through 12. The city of Gravette is in Northwest Arkansas.

