InvictusXP & PDK Team-Up to Create an Affordable Multi-Family Experience! Increase Revenue by Decreasing SaaS!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProdataKey (PDK), manufacturer of cloud-based access control platform for mobile, and InvictusXP, developer of a HD Video Intercom Lifestyle system and custom software solution provider, have created an all-in-one solution for multi-tenant properties to have Key-Free Lifestyles. This partnership offers Property Managers and Residents efficiency, convenience, and savings by combining Access Control, Video Intercom, Engagement, Self-Guided Tours, and Integration all into a single platform at an affordable price.

Residents will now interact with PDK access readers using the same Invictus mobile app used for visitor video intercom communications, community notifications, direct chat, guest & quick keys, renter tools, health & wellness tips, and other technology-aided lifestyle conveniences. PDK mobile credentials within the Invictus will permit perpetual or scheduled unlocking of the building entrances and doors to common spaces; including parking garages, clubhouses, playrooms, fitness centers, pools, mailrooms, laundry and other secure areas.

This integration makes the InvictusXP the only software necessary for daily management of your community. In addition to mobile credentials, residents receive a system-generated four-digit PIN code for PDK PIN readers, which they can change for convenience. When residents move out, a single click can deactivate all credentials with no hardware to collect!

The app, allows for video call previews, remote unlock, and video-voicemails. Residents can issue temporary credentials to their guests, granting them permissions that match the unit pathway.

"PDK's API gives dealers the ability to offer customers the convenience of access control nestled seamlessly within our integration to InvictusXP, as it simplifies, centralizes, & enhances the user experience throughout properties," said Brach Bengtzen, director of marketing at ProdataKey. "Through a single interface, residents and system administrators can control access, scheduling, community notifications, surveys, chat, and more. This integration offers synergistic capabilities not possible through either the stand-alone solution. We anticipate incredible excitement and demand from the multi-tenant market."

Kevin DeMattio, CEO of InvictusXP, said, "Anytime you can create versatility & centralize functionality into a single experience for Property Managers & Residents, it's a win! This integration is going to help minimize daily workload for managers to help focus on driving new revenue in new areas with InvictusXP. We know there is great value in this combined solution for all of multi-family, student-living, and co-working because there are so many moving parts to their eco-systems. It's a symphony of efficiency."

