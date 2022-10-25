The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

The recognition program honors companies and nonprofits providing people compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced today its second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 145 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 145 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) tirelessly innovates to respond to the needs of an ever-changing world, while advancing its mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. When patients across the country faced increased hardship and struggled to receive crucial medical care, LLS over-delivered to meet the needs of the blood cancer community, including:

Activating the LLS National Patient Registry , a project of the Michael J. Garil Patient Data Collective, which captured the largest data set to date (12,000 patients) on vaccine safety and efficacy for all major blood cancer and treatment types. The registry informed national public health policy, including the CDC's approval of a third COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised patients.

Connecting people in times of growing isolation—reaching 23% more through online support groups and connecting 31% more blood cancer patients with lifesaving clinical trials.

Expanding clinical trials to underserved community-based hospitals and clinics in urban, rural, and low-income communities.

Galvanizing pediatric cancer care, an area lacking innovation for 50 years, by putting $175 million toward transforming treatment for kids with blood cancer with the Dare to Dream project.

Providing relief for those impacted by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian through the LLS Financial Relief Fund.

Through it all, LLS exceeded its goals by 23%, raising $168 million through Light The Night, Team In Training, Visionaries of the Year, and other in-person events, to fund more research and services than ever.

"It's an honor to be recognized as the only cancer organization and the only healthcare organization in the not-for-profit category. This is an important moment to acknowledge our success depends on so many others. We are not the authors of our innovation but steward it with the power we have as conveners," said Troy Dunmire, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's COO. "It's everyone we collaborate with—the patients, philanthropists, partners, volunteers, researchers, and healthcare providers—who make our mission possible."

Every action matters and there are so many ways to support LLS's mission: Donate at LLS.org to advance research and help more patients and families, become an advocate for better healthcare policies, engage with one of many volunteer opportunities, or follow on social media (@LLSusa).

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning November 1, 2022.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." One of only nine nonprofits, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity and mission impact.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For media inquiries only, please contact mediarelations@lls.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)