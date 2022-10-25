Lexmark Enhances Cloud Services with Translation Assistant Solution for Real-Time Document Translation

The solution is one of several new enhancements available to customers utilizing Lexmark Cloud Services

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced updates to its Lexmark Cloud Services Platform, including Lexmark Translation Assistant (LTA), a solution that provides real-time document translations services. Customers can scan documents in the original language using a Lexmark MFP, select the appropriate output language from several choices, and receive a translated* document within minutes.

"Lexmark Cloud Services provides a more efficient and affordable path to print management success through a full suite of print-optimizing capabilities," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Lexmark's newest cloud software solution is a tool that our customers call game-changing – Lexmark Translation Assistant. LTA helps customers such as Fayette County Public Schools overcome language barriers by making printed translations easy and accessible via a cloud-connected Lexmark multifunction printer (MFP)."

In addition to LTA, Lexmark also launched Lexmark Cloud Scan Management, a cloud-based portal, and several upgrades to Lexmark Cloud Print Management offerings.

Lexmark Cloud Scan Management

Enables customers to scan and share files directly

Lexmark Cloud Scan Management offers significant savings for businesses that require direct access to paper documents in distributed locations. The cloud-based portal enables add-on shortcuts to a Lexmark-enabled device for scanning directly to remote file-sharing services, including Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint and Google Drive, increasing efficiency and aligning online and paper-based documents. Benefits include:

Improving the speed of paper-based processes

Enabling easy conversion of hardcopy paper documents into a digital format

Scanning documents directly into a cloud-based file-sharing system

Easily sharing and adjusting documents remotely

Sharing with complete security in the cloud

Lexmark Cloud Print Management Upgrades

Lexmark also released upgrades to Lexmark Cloud Print Management (CPM) to enable faster, more secure cloud-based printing:

Linux® Lexmark Print Management Client (LPMC) provides a version of the LPMC for submitting jobs into CPM from Linux, plus redesign of the Client Download Page with the additional selection for Linux.

Microsoft Universal Print integration provides a connector that enables Microsoft Universal Print to submit jobs through CPM.

Guest print maximum job size allows a business to limit the number of pages for a guest's single print job.

Full Data Export with filename allows customers to download their print job submission and release data with exported reports.

Delegate email notification informs a delegate when they have been designated, or when their delegate designation expires.

Lexmark Translation Assistant and Lexmark Cloud Scan Management are available today in North America and will be available worldwide in Q1 2023. Updates to Cloud Print Management are now available worldwide.

