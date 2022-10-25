Lucid Enhances Ownership Experience with Official Line of Lucid Vehicle Accessories Designed and Curated for Lucid Air

Designed and engineered by the same teams that developed Lucid Air, new accessories serve as practical and stylish complements to the vehicle.

New accessories include Lucid's first at-home charging station, expanded storage solutions, and all-weather products

Lucid's Connected Home Charging Station enables industry-leading charging speeds and serves as an entry-point into the company's future energy ecosystem

Meticulously designed and curated by Lucid, accessories pair perfectly with all Lucid Air configurations

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the launch of Lucid Vehicle Accessories, an expanding line of accessories that serve as a stylish complement to the entire Lucid Air vehicle lineup. Included in Lucid Vehicle Accessories is the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, the first step into the company's future energy ecosystem. The convenient home charging system allows owners to maximize the industry-leading charging capabilities of Lucid Air, adding up to 80 miles of range per hour of charging.

Lucid Connected Home Charging Station

The first at-home charging solution from Lucid can support up to 19.2 kW of electrical power, which enables charging of up to 80 miles per hour to match Lucid Air's industry-leading fast AC charging rate. The home station will effectively double the rate at which the Lucid Air can be charged when installed at full power compared to the included charging cable.

Lucid's in-house Design and Engineering teams set out to package the most amount of charging power into the smallest enclosure possible, resulting in a home charging system that is the size of competitive offerings while delivering 19.2 kW. The compact new system is encapsulated in an elegant black casing built to be wall-mounted either indoors or outdoors. The station connects to the vehicle with a lightweight 24-foot charging cable designed to be thinner than those of competitors to improve the home charging experience.

The charging station is equipped with hardware ready for bi-directional electrical power and is Wi-Fi enabled for future over-the-air updates. This product serves as the first offering to support Lucid customers looking to integrate their vehicle into the company's future energy ecosystem.

Lucid Air Cargo Capsule

Designed in-house, the sleek Lucid Air Cargo Capsule provides the utility of a roof box while optimizing the aerodynamics of Lucid Air to help maximize range. The Cargo Capsule adds 11.47 cu/ft of cargo space to Lucid Air's class-leading 32.5 cu/ft of interior cargo space, a capacity increase of more than 33% without the need to fold the rear seats.

The spacious and streamlined capsule, composed of a sculpted ABS shell, is exclusively available in black and finished in split gloss and matte black finishes with a gloss black Lucid logo. The capsule can be opened from either side of the vehicle for easy access to the additional storage space and offers interior lighting for visibility in low-light environments.

Lucid Air Crossbars

Designed and engineered specifically to complement the aerodynamic slope of the roof, Lucid Air Crossbars are sturdy and sleek aluminum bars load rated for up to 165 lbs. with a minimal impact on aerodynamics. The crossbars are compatible with several Yakima mounts, including those for bikes, surfboards, and kayaks, that seamlessly blend into the lifestyles of the most adventurous Lucid customers.

Lucid Air All-Weather Mats

All-weather floor mats for the Lucid Air, also designed in-house, are composed of a heavy-duty thickness to hold up through any season. All mats are non-slip and waterproof, and feature raised edges for a more rugged alternative to the standard carpeted floor mats.

Lucid All-Weather Mats mirror Lucid Air interior options and are available in four distinct colors: Ceramic, Graphite, Saddle and Black. Floor Mats will be available as a three-piece set.

Pricing and Availability

Lucid Vehicle Accessories Price (USD) Price (CAD) Lucid Connected Home Charging Station $1,200 $1,600 Lucid Air Cargo Capsule $2,000 $2,750 Lucid Air Crossbars $500 $700 Lucid Air All-Weather Mats, Three-Piece Interior Set $250 $375

The full range of Lucid accessories can be ordered now and is expected to be available in Q4 2022, with the Cargo Capsule available in early 2023. The Lucid Connected Home Charging Station will initially be available in limited quantity until 2023.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

