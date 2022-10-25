Renaissance Foundation Donates $25,000 to the American Red Cross in Support of Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Foundation, established by Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Companies, announced it will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help people recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Renaissance serves thousands of plan members in the southern U.S., including Florida and the Carolinas, where the storm and flooding left a path of destruction in its wake.

"We are thankful for the efforts of the American Red Cross and others who are working together to provide basic necessities and assistance to those affected by this storm," says Jeff Kolesar, interim president and CEO of Renaissance. "With thousands of people suffering losses from Hurricane Ian, we trust the Red Cross to help with relief and recovery efforts."

"We are grateful to the Renaissance Foundation for its generous gift to support the Red Cross disaster relief and response efforts in Florida," says Eric Corliss, regional chief executive officer, American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose local workforce is among the more than 2,400 Red Crossers that have supported this relief effort to date. "The Red Cross is using financial donations to help provide shelter, meals and relief supplies to people in need. Our top priority is to get people the help and assistance that they urgently need."

"We know it will take many months for communities to recover and rebuild, and we encourage others, whether corporations or individuals, to join in supporting relief efforts," says Kolesar.

About the Renaissance Foundation

The Renaissance Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization established by Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company with a mission to protect the overall health and well-being of individuals and families. Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing outstanding dental, vision, life and disability insurance solutions and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

