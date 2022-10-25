Youth Esports Franchise XP League Partners with Pro Team DarkZero

Partnership for First and Largest North American Esports Franchise Provides Players Global Recognition

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America, has announced its first official pro-team partner, DarkZero Esports. Through this powerful partnership, DarkZero will lend its name and recognition to XP League and add a jolt of excitement for athletes by establishing a positive connection with a global audience.

XP League (PRNewswire)

DarkZero is a full-scale esports organization that combines state-of-the-art training and development with the goal of achieving shared success. The organization emphasizes a holistic approach to training and development and they fuse pro sports innovation and gaming expertise to build dominant teams for today's games. Its teams have competed in Apex Legends, Rainbow Six, and Valorant and have made a name for themselves as a winning organization. They are the 2022 Apex Legends Global Series Champions and the 2022 Rainbow Six Siege Major Champions.

"We are thrilled to align our brand with the incredible DarkZero organization. Pro team partnerships like this are important as they help to validate the importance of youth esports and mentorship within the industry," said Jay Melamed, XP League CEO and Brand President.

Along with the official partnership, DarkZero is also the first pro-organization to work with XP League on the brand's Tilt Cancer programming with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Through the program, XP League is matching immunocompromised players with an XP League team where they can participate in a coach-led youth esports team. DarkZero is sponsoring 10 LLS Heroes so they can join teams and be part of something fun, rewarding, and social.

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families and entrepreneurs when it comes to youth esports.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

XP League is growing rapidly throughout the United States and looking for entrepreneurs to fulfill their mission. For more information about XP League franchise opportunities, visit franchise.xpleague.com/.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XP League