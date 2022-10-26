2022 Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service Recipients Announced

$250,000 Awarded to Military Non-Profits Improving Quality of Life

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher House Foundation and Military Times have awarded grants totaling $250,000 to five non-profit organizations supporting military service members and their families. The Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service provides funding toward innovative programs created to improve the quality of life of veterans.

Recipients of the 2022 Fisher Service Award gather together with General John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Air Force; Kelly Facer, Senior Vice President, Miltary Times, a Sightline Media Group; and Dave Coker, President, Fisher House Foundation at the 2022 Fisher Service Award Ceremony on October 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The recently rebranded Fisher Service Award began in 1999 as the Newmans Own Awards and have now awarded more than $2.75 million across 200 non-profit programs.

"Congratulations to the 2022 Fisher Service Award grant recipients," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "We are excited to be a part of your work supporting military and veteran communities. Thank you to our partners at Military Times and our distinguished judges, for their dedication to the military and veteran community."

"Military Times is proud to support military-connected families and organizations which strive to improve lives of those in this community. Our support of the Fisher Service Award is just one of the many ways we underscore the Military Times mission of service to the community we serve" said Kelly Facer, SVP Sightline Media Group / Military Times. "As is the case every year, our honorees exemplify the power of community, cooperation, and innovation in tackling the most important issues for our nation's heroes and their families."

After receiving nearly 600 entries for the 2022 program, six judges evaluated each entry based on the organization's creativity, innovation, and impact on the respective communities. Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation are proud to announce that the five winning organizations are:

PALS for Patriots, Pals SkyHope; Our Military Kids; Everyone for Veterans; Children's Waiting Room, Armed Services YMCA of the USA; and Rosie's Kidpreneur Camp Program, The Rosie Network (Organization information below.) The leading 2022 Fisher Service Award-winning organization received a $90,000 grant, with the remaining top organizations receiving $40,000. All recipients will also receive an advertising package from Military Times valued at $34,000. The 2022 recipients were honored in a ceremony hosted by Fisher House Foundation and Military Times in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022. Photos from the ceremony can be viewed at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fisherhousefoundation/sets.

PALS for Patriots, a program of PALS Sky Hope received the highest honor and a $90,000 award. PALS SkyHope arranges free nonemergency air transportation for underserved individuals requiring out-of-town or out-of-state medical care, compassionate assistance, or humanitarian aid. Through its PALS for Patriots program, volunteer pilots fly injured and disabled U.S. military veterans and their caregivers to military medical centers, adaptive retreats, and morale-boosting events throughout the eastern U.S. PALS for Patriots serves those who have given all to serve our country. Since the program began in 2011, PALS SkyHope has flown more than 1,200 veterans and their families to receive life-changing services and life-saving care. PALS SkyHope is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York.

"It is such an honor to be the recipient of the Fisher Service Award. The grant will allow PALS for Patriots to provide more free flights to veterans and their families to medical treatment, rehabilitative programs, and morale-boosting events," said Pals SkyHope Executive Director Donna Collins. "It is our mission to remove distance as a barrier to connecting our brave veterans to much-needed care for the mind, body and spirit. We are grateful for the generosity and partnership of Fisher House and Military Times."

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com .

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 93 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org .

Winning Entries

Pals SkyHope

PALS for Patriots, Farmingdale, New York

PALS SkyHope's PALS for Patriots provides free flights to injured and disabled U.S military veterans and their caregivers to military medical centers, adaptive retreats, and morale-boosting events throughout the eastern U.S. through a community of volunteer pilots. https://palservices.org/

Armed Services YMCA of the USA

Children's Waiting Room, Woodbridge, Virginia

Armed Services YMCA of the USA's Children's Waiting Room provides childcare services inside military hospitals and clinics, enabling military parents to keep scheduled appointments without the stress of finding childcare outside of the hospital.

http://www.asymca.org/

Everyone for Veterans

Issaquah, Washington

Everyone for Veterans provides no-cost comprehensive dental care to honor and transform the lives of combat veterans by eliminating pain and infection, restoring adequate function, and improving aesthetics. https://www.everyoneforveterans.org/

Our Military Kids

Oakton, Virginia

Our Military Kids® recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and post 9/11 combat-injured service members by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. https://www.ourmilitarykids.org/

The Rosie Network

Kidpreneur Program, Ramona, California

The Rosie Network's Kidpreneur Program delivers full-service training and support to military teens who are interested in entrepreneurship through an initial 3-week camp program and year-round support, training, and services. www.therosienetwork.org

Judges for the 2022 competition were:

Mrs. Kelly Hokanson, Spouse of Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Mrs. Mollie Raymond, Spouse of Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U. S. Space Force

Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Mrs. Lynne Pace, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Mrs. Suzie Schwartz, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Ms. Kelly Facer, Sr. Vice President, Military Times, a Sightline Media Group Company

Fisher House Foundation is officially On the Road to 100 Fisher Houses. The nonprofit that builds comfort homes for military and veteran families while loved ones receive medical care at VA or military hospitals will reach this milestone in 2024. Fisher House Foundation has built 92 houses around the country and overseas saving $547 million for military and veteran families. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation