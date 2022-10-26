InventHelp Inventor Develops Buffer Pad Stabilizer (TLP-178)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in the auto body industry for many years and struggled with wobbling buffer pads," said an inventor, from Post Falls, Idaho, "so I invented the CENTER-IT. My design would help ensure top-quality results are achieved in the buffing process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a buffer pad from wobbling while rotating. In doing so, it increases stability for the buffer pad. As a result, it ensures high-quality performance and it reduces frustration. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for auto body workers.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

