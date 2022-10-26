Mary Baldwin University launches new program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students

STAUNTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia's top university for social mobility has launched a new program that eliminates 100% of tuition costs for incoming students from the Commonwealth whose families earn less than $60,000 a year.

Mary Baldwin University's new program, Access MBU, mirrors the university's historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion, and social mobility for underserved populations.

"We believe the accessibility and affordability of a high-quality education should be based on a student's academic performance, talent, and character — not their finances," said MBU Vice President of Enrollment Management Matt Munsey.

He's spent the past year working closely with fellow university administrators to secure institutional funding to supplement state and federal aid, and bring out-of-pocket tuition costs to zero for economically disadvantaged learners. That means participating students could graduate debt free from tuition. Access MBU is available to new, residential, full-time undergraduate students enrolling for fall 2023.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin helped pioneer women's education in the United States, was Virginia's first institute of higher learning to offer custom degree tracks for returning and distance learners, and is home to one of the most successful DEI programs in the country. U.S. News & World Report ranked it 33 among all colleges and universities nationwide for social mobility — and first in Virginia — and in the top 20 for serving Pell-Grant-eligible students (typically those from families earning below $60,000 annually).

Munsey says MBU is uniquely positioned to equip students with the skills they need to achieve success in today's dynamic global economy.

For example, with a 10:1 student-faculty ratio, professors know learners' names and invest in their success. Enhanced skills-based curriculum emphasizes interdisciplinary and experiential learning that ensures students gain real-world experience and graduate workforce ready. A team of specially trained advisors work with students to create career-focused learning plans on day one, monitor progress, and find great jobs after graduation.

"We're extremely excited to be able to offer this opportunity to new students," Munsey said. "Our commitment includes giving them the support not just to enroll at MBU, but to be successful during their college experience and beyond — and we have a proven track record of following through on that commitment."

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, neighboring health sciences campus, and online. www.marybaldwin.edu

