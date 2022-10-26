PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY ON NOVEMBER 15TH

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), announced that it will host an Investor Day for investors and research analysts on Tuesday, November 15th at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will feature presentations from the senior executive leadership team, who will share the Company's strategic vision, operating and growth strategy, and multi-year financial targets.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and is expected to conclude at 12:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live broadcast and on-demand replay of the event will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An investor presentation will also be made available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.