Quarterhill to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) will release its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and John Karnes, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/b1AYZ8A2LOj

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6383 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8650 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://app.webinar.net/b1AYZ8A2LOj

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 17, 2022, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 41630519 and Replay Passcode: 630519

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

