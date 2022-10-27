Quartile's E-Commerce Advertising Platform Wins Technology Award from Amazon Advertising

Quartile was the winner of the 2022 US Scaled Technology Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartile, the world's largest e-commerce cross-channel advertising platform, is thrilled to announce it has received the 2022 US Scaled Technology Advertising Award.

This award recognizes partners that leveraged the Amazon Ads API to develop innovative technologies that create efficiencies and helped their clients scale quickly and expand into new regions around the globe.

Quartile received the award for its three-phased, AI-powered strategy that helped client Restaurantware achieve a three-times increase in sales and sharpen its presence in the Home & Kitchen category in the Amazon store. Amazon selected 35 finalists from more than 200 submissions.

Quartile is built on six patented machine learning technologies that automate and optimize e-commerce advertising on Google, Facebook, Amazon, Instacart, Walmart and more. Quartile pairs technology with leading marketing experts who can create a strategy tailored to a company's business goals.

Thousands of sellers worldwide trust Quartile's full-funnel optimization approach to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising across multiple channels, fully integrated and at scale.

Quartile's patented technology utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximize sales opportunities and outpace a business' competition on every major marketing channel. The company surfaces top-performing keywords daily and adjusts ad spends dynamically to increase return on investment. Continuous learning algorithms predict and capitalize on a business' bestsellers with intelligent, hourly bids and granular audience targeting.

About Quartile

Quartile is a new way to manage your retail media and e-commerce advertising. Envisioned by four visionary cofounders, and built by engineers with experience across civil, mechanical and computer engineering, Quartile is built from the ground up. Experience an e-commerce-focused ad platform that optimizes campaigns to your sales and overall return on investment, not ads, views and clicks.

