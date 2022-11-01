Nécessaire Becomes a B Corp

Nécessaire Inc. – the personal care company - joins a global community of businesses that meet a new standard of environmental, social and governance practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nécessaire, announces their B Corp certification with a 98.4 overall score. Nécessaire is the pioneer of skincare for the body. They set out to address the unique body skin concerns with ingredients often reserved for the face. Formulas are infused with clinical actives like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides and more to deliver efficacy.

As a second pillar Nécessaire has had a foundational commitment to using their business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere they can from day one. Since their first full year in business (2019), Nécessaire has been a 1% For The Planet Member allocating 1% of all sales to environmental non-profits fighting to defend our air, water, land and wildlife worldwide. Nécessaire has also been Certified Climate Neutral as of 2019 offsetting its carbon footprint in full year over year.

Over the last couple of years, Nécessaire has added a Plastic Neutral certification via rePurpose Global. They use FSC-certified kraft cartons, bio-resins, PCR-resins, PCR-aluminum and glass. Virgin plastic is used across closures only. Nécessaire delivers verified recycling claims to support US / Canadian waste systems through its partnership with How2Recycle. All recycling claims are backed and where recycling is not readily available via curbside, Nécessaire holds a verified TerraCycle partnership providing free third-party recycling to its community for hard-to-recycle items. All Nécessaire formulas are clean, vegan and cruelty-free. Nécessaire is Leaping Bunny Certified.

"We are a mission-driven company. We are in business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Becoming a B Corp is an important milestone for Nécessaire. This certification will help ensure that we are measured not just on our financial performance but also on our environmental, social and governance output. It fuels a mindset that flows through all we do. I am proud of our first B impact assessment because it represents our commitment to responsibility and shows the significant progress the team has made just four years into our journey," said Randi Christiansen, CEO and Co-Founder, Nécessaire.

About Nécessaire

At Nécessaire, we believe in less but better. We design the personal care we need - The Necessary™ - that supports our health and wellness. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. We do it together.

