GNS Appoints John Maraganore as Chair of the Board

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS, the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation and "Digital Twins" to discover new drugs, today announced that John Maraganore, Ph.D., former founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed as the new GNS Chair of the Board. Maraganore, who became a strategic advisor to GNS in June 2022 succeeds Timothy Thompson, who served as Executive Chair since 2020.

"I am delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for our industry as multi-omic data and AI begin to become a more integral part of discovering and developing new medicines for patients," said John Maraganore. "GNS is the leader in this transition and, they are uniquely positioned to apply their Digital Twins and Causal AI technology platform in the discovery of new breakthrough therapies in neurodegeneration, oncology, and autoimmune diseases."

"John is a proven leader with an exceptional track record in building great companies that have turned breakthrough technologies into new therapeutics. From his roles at Biogen to Millennium Pharmaceuticals to Alnylam, John is the rare individual who has brought innovation to market. I have greatly valued his insight and support as a mentor over the years and I look forward to having the benefit of John's leadership in our next phase of growth," said Colin Hill, CEO and Co-founder of GNS. "I would like also to thank our outgoing Board Chair, Timothy Thompson, who will remain on the board, for his dedication and valuable service to GNS."

About John Maraganore , PhD

Dr. John Maraganore served as the founding CEO and a Director of Alnylam from 2002 to 2021, where he built and led the company from early platform research on RNA interference (RNAi) through global approval and commercialization of the first four RNAi therapeutic medicines, ONPATTRO®, GIVLAARI®, OXLUMO®, and Leqvio®. He also led the company's value creation strategy, building $25B in market capitalization, and forming over 20 major pharmaceutical alliances. He continues to serve on the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board. Prior to Alnylam, he served as an officer and a member of the management team for Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was responsible for the company's product franchises in oncology, and cardiovascular, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases, in addition to leadership of M&A, strategy, and biotherapeutics functions. Before Millennium, he served as Director of Molecular Biology and Director of Market and Business Development at Biogen, Inc. where he invented and led the discovery and development of ANGIOMAX® (bivalirudin) for injection. Previously, he was a scientist at ZymoGenetics, Inc. and the Upjohn Company. Dr. Maraganore received his M.S. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He is currently a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, a Venture Advisor at Atlas Ventures, an Executive Partner at RTW Investments, and a Senior Advisor for Blackstone Life Sciences. He is also Chair of the Board of Directors of certain privately-held companies including Aera Therapeutics, Hemab Therapeutics, and Orbital Therapeutics, and a member of the Board of Directors of certain public companies including Agios Pharmaceuticals, Beam Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, ProKidney Corp, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Maraganore is Chair Emeritus and a member of the Board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where he was Chair from 2017-2019. In addition, he serves on the Boards of the Termeer Foundation and Nucleate, as Chair of the n-Lorem Foundation Advisory Council, on the Advisory Board of Ariadne Labs, and as a strategic advisor to a number of innovative companies.

About GNS

GNS is the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation technology to discover novel therapeutics and simulate clinical trials. GNS' patented AI uncovers new insights from multi-omics patient data leading to the discovery and prioritization of novel biological targets, and more efficient clinical trials with patients who are likely to respond to therapies. The Gemini Digital Twin models across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology enable the simulation of disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level to simulate clinical trials in diverse patient cohorts. GNS' partners include seven out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading research centers, medical societies, and patient advocacy groups globally. Our advisory board consists of a renowned group of scientific and medical experts.

