Headway Expands Executive Team with Two C-Suite Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Headway , a tech-enabled company that has built the easiest way for people to get quality in-network mental health care, announced it has appointed two industry veterans to the newly created roles of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Powering more than 2.5 million appointments annually, with an average speed to care of 5.9 days and more than 20,000 providers on the platform, Headway's addition of these seasoned leaders will position the company to continue to see massive growth at rapid speed.

"When I first met Olivia and Servaes, I was struck by their decades of industry experience but perhaps more importantly, their personal commitment to Headway's mission. As experts in their fields, these two executives could work anywhere — and they chose Headway," said Andrew Adams, Founder and CEO, Headway. "We're incredibly fortunate to have them join our team and help build a new mental health care system everyone can access."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Olivia Davis will grow the commercial side of Headway's business, overseeing payer business development, partnership strategy, customer success, and marketing. She is a seasoned healthcare leader bringing 20 years of experience working directly with both payers and health systems. Prior to joining Headway, Davis was Chief Growth Officer and General Manager at Get Well, the leading patient engagement provider for health systems. She also has served as Partner at the Advisory Board Company (acquired by Optum), where she led growth and customer success for the company's SAAS, research and consulting business units.

Servaes Tholen joins Headway as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Tholen will oversee financial strategy, growth, and execution as Headway continues to lead in the market. Tholen has held multiple CFO positions at high-growth, mission-led companies including Grove Collaborative, Thumbtack and Upwork. With more than 20 years of experience, he is well-versed in helping companies scale from early stage through maturation.

"Headway is growing quickly and as it enters its next stage of the business, these two new roles will be critical to the success of the company," said Scott Kupor, Managing Partner and Headway Board Member, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). "We are very excited to have them onboard and believe their backgrounds will add unique expertise to complement the existing Headway team."

In addition to bringing on these seasoned leaders, in just the last four months the company has seen major market growth, including:

California , now serving people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia Expanding into, now serving people in 15 states plus the

Blue Cross NC , focused on expanding access to mental health care for underserved communities Announcing a state-wide collaboration with, focused on expanding access to mental health care for underserved communities

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield across Maryland , the District of Columbia , and Northern Virginia Launching a regional collaboration withacross, the, and

New York with Empire Blue Cross Expanding its footprint acrosswith

Violet to support Headway providers with cultural competency training Piloting a partnership withto support Headway providers with cultural competency training

To learn more about Headway, the easiest way to get quality in-network mental health care by removing barriers faced by providers, health plans, and the members they serve, visit headway.co .

About Headway

Headway is the easiest way to get quality in-network mental health care. With the nation's largest mental health provider network operating on a single technology platform, our solution makes historically manual and inefficient processes seamless by removing barriers faced by providers, health plans, and the patients they serve. The company powers 2.5 million appointments annually, and patients can book care in just one-click, with patients attending their first appointment in an average of 5.9 days after booking. More than 20,000 credentialed mental health providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty deliver care through Headway, which currently operates in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Headway has received venture funding from top investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Accel, Thrive Capital, and GV (formerly Google Ventures). Schedule an in-network session today at headway.co .

