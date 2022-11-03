Oracle Announces New Technology Suite for Public Safety

Unified public safety hardware and software suite provides first responders advanced tools to improve efficiency and real-time situational awareness that can help improve issue resolution

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced Oracle Public Safety Services, a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform provides a unified hardware and software suite that is designed to remove data silos, eliminate manual busy work, and empower first responders with real-time information and situational awareness to help them make more objective decisions when every second counts. The suite includes dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.

"First responders have one of the hardest jobs imaginable, yet technology has not evolved to support them in making informed decisions that foster accountability and safer incident resolutions," said Steve Seoane, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Local Government. "Oracle has a deep history in solving the complex problems of the world's most essential industries. We are bringing this expertise to public safety to provide our first responders with the cutting-edge technology they need to better serve our communities."

Integrated Mission-Critical Technology Purpose-Built for Public Safety

Oracle Public Safety Services were created in partnership with local government, Police and Sheriffs' personnel, Fire and EMS professionals, and leading law enforcement technology experts. Built on the performance and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the suite is CJIS1 compliant and enables agencies of all sizes to get up and running quickly to help lower costs and complexity while enhancing security. The suite includes:

Dispatch Command Center: A cloud-based computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system for emergency call management and dispatch. The system enables command center operators to speed data entry, increase accuracy, and accelerate dispatch by auto-populating 911 call information, identifying and merging duplicate calls, providing "next word" text suggestions, and verifying the incident location in a blended map view. Built-in intelligence tools can also provide critical information about the location and subjects. For example, the system can note if a home is known to have a person with mental health issues based on past incidents. This can help dispatch assign personnel best equipped to handle the situation versus just the closest officer.





Wearable Computer Devices: Are officer-worn communications and camera systems which can activate automatically upon dispatch and record interactions between law enforcement and community members to support transparency, trust, and accountability. Oracle's unique streaming and connectivity capabilities also enable agencies to provide video line-of-sight to a team member at a remote location, such as a command center, to give on-scene responders more guidance and support as an event is unfolding. The dispatch, verbal, and video data can be automatically pulled into a case report file in real time which can save officers hours of reporting paperwork daily.





Personal Communications System: A mobile application that runs on a secure mobile device and facilitates dispatch and field-based interactions between first responders. Automated location and subject-based alerts enhance situational awareness and safety for officers and citizens. In addition, camera-based vehicle license plate and driver's license scanning, and full integration with the Dispatch and Records Management Systems, can make it easy to initiate local records searches and view and update case information via the officer's mobile device.





Vehicle Communications: A new touch-talk-listen tablet application redefines the in-car experience by providing officers more focused, actionable data 'at-a-glance'. This can include key information from dispatch, navigation details, and field-based interactions between first responders and the command center. With a few touch-points responders can pull-up complete records searches and case reporting and view a fully interactive map for better visibility into all other incidents and units in the area.





Vehicle Video Cameras: A roof-mounted video camera bar with a front and peripheral view camera array, a dedicated automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) camera, as well as an in-vehicle computer to process video streaming and recording. The system leverages connected hardware to provide a 300-degree view of the incident. Like the body worn cameras, data and video feeds from the hardware and software can be displayed in real-time to all parties supporting that event.





Records Management: A records management system designed to manage all public safety records for an agency, including entry, storage, retrieval, viewing, and archiving of crime reports, property and evidence, and investigative data. Fully integrated with Oracle Public Safety dispatch and mobile services, the system can automatically link and auto populates 911 call incident details and mobile case reporting data, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.





Jail Management: A cloud-based jail and holding-facility management system designed to eliminate data re-entry and enable more efficient, secure processes from pre-booking to transfer or release.

"Time is not a luxury first responders have in a rapidly unfolding emergency situation," added Seoane. "We designed our systems to make the on-scene experience less isolating and emotionally charged by enabling responders to act as a blended team with someone monitoring the situation remotely. With this approach, on-site officers gain support and guidance that can change the course of a dangerous incident by helping reduce risk, and hopefully increasing the likelihood of a more constructive resolution for everyone involved."

