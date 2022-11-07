CONCENTRIC EQUITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ARUZA PEST CONTROL

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), the direct investing arm for Financial Investments Corporation, announced the recapitalization of Aruza Pest Control ("Aruza" or the "Company"), a provider of residential and commercial pest, termite, and mosquito control services primarily in North and South Carolina. CEP will be partnering directly with Aruza's Co-Founder and CRO Christian Ludwig, who will continue in his active sales leadership role moving forward and retain a significant ownership stake, and current CEO Andrew Beck, a pest control industry veteran.

Aruza, headquartered in Charlotte, NC and serving the Southeast with seven branches across three states, prides itself upon providing a premium level of service and care for its customers. The Company is one of the fastest growing pest control companies in the U.S., ranking #2 in the environmental services category and #256 overall on the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies list. Aruza has built an industry-leading sales model with sales associates successfully operating in multiple markets. The Company was founded in 2016 and has quickly grown over a short period of time to become one of the leading pest control providers in the Southeast.

CEP is excited to be partnering with Christian, Andrew, and the entire Aruza management team and to leverage the Company's differentiated sales model and established brand name and reputation together with CEP's considerable industry experience and network to build Aruza into a leading super-regional provider of pest control services.

"Aruza stands out for both its proven and impressive sales organization and its commitment to superior customer service and retention," said Rob Swartz, Operating Partner at CEP. "The combination of Aruza's sales and operational capabilities with the industry expertise and resources of CEP should position this platform to expand substantially in the future and grow into one of the top companies in the pest control industry."

"A key for me in this process was finding the right partner who not only brought industry expertise but was also trustworthy and shared the same values as our company," said Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Christian Ludwig. "Our team is excited to move forward in partnership with CEP to build and scale Aruza considerably."

Ken Hooten, Partner at CEP, adds: "We believe Aruza is a truly unique opportunity to build a next generation pest control platform. We were immediately impressed with the Aruza team's abilities and sense of mission to provide top customer service and are thrilled to be partnering with like-minded leaders to grow the Aruza platform."

LR Tullius represented and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aruza Pest Control on the transaction.

About Aruza Pest Control:

Aruza offers home pest control and commercial pest control services in North and South Carolina. At Aruza, not only do we provide pest elimination services, but we also aim to educate the community about how to keep our area's toughest pests at bay to make their homes and businesses a safer place. In the long run, we believe reputation is essential; we care about ours and ensure that we serve our community ethically and professionally.

When you choose a pest control company, you want the assurance that they care about what happens to your home or business as much as you do; at Aruza Pest Control, that's our reality. We use eco-friendly products to ensure the safety and health of your family, and we offer the Aruza Guarantee because we care about doing the job right. "To build a nationwide brand that gives back to its communities, strengthens the quality of life for its customers, and enables smart financial wealth for its employees." That is our mission statement, and it's how we have continued providing excellent service since our founding.

For more information on Aruza, visit www.aruzapest.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

You can learn more at www.ficcep.com.

